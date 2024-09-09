“Definitely a step forward”: Francesco Bagnaia on top at Misano MotoGP test

Francesco Bagnaia leads Monday's Official Misano MotoGP test.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test


Runner-up in both San Marino races, Francesco Bagnaia began his quest to go one better during ‘Misano 2’ by leading Monday’s Official MotoGP test at the same track.

The reigning champion, who lost out to Marc Marquez in Sunday’s grand prix but gained 19 points on title rival Jorge Martin, improved from fifth in the morning session to set the best time of the day in the afternoon.

Bagnaia - still struggling with the physical aftermath of the Aragon collision with Alex Marquez - worked on set-up with the 2024 bike and is thought to have had a new chassis. But he 'mainly worked' on electronics for the GP25.

"It was a positive day that allowed us to focus on different aspects,” said the Italian.

“We mainly worked on some electronics in preparation for next year and then focused on areas where we still need to improve the GP24, which was our base for the day.

“We also tried the new [2025] Michelin tyre, and I really liked it.

“Overall, I am satisfied. We definitely made a step forward, so I believe we’re on the right path."

Bagnaia set a 1m 30.619s during his 51 laps, or two grand prix distances, with team-mate Enea Bastianini 0.366s behind in third (49 laps).

With The Beast switching to KTM next season, his focus was on improving the current GP24, plus the Michelin front tyre test.

"It was a positive test. In addition to trying some aerodynamic elements, we also worked on improving my feeling with the medium rear,” said Bastianini, who used the soft rear to take third in the grand prix behind Marc Marquez and Bagnaia.

“Compared to the race weekend, I was able to feel comfortable right away, and this will be important ahead of the next race here in Misano.

“We also tested a new Michelin tyre; at first, it felt a bit strange, but after a few laps, I got used to it and set good times. Overall, I am happy and ready for the next Grand Prix at my home track."

Pramac's Franco Morbidelli splits the Lenovo Ducatis, creating an all-GP24 top three. Rookie Pedro Acosta was best-of-the-rest for KTM.

The Emilia Romagna round, otherwise known as ‘Misano 2’, takes place from September 20-22.

