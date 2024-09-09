Brad Binder “likes the direction” of new KTM MotoGP bike

“The character took some time to get used to but all okay.”

Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Misano test. - Gold and Goose.
Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Misano test. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Misano MotoGP test was the first chance for KTM’s factory MotoGP riders to ride the development version of the RC16 that has been ridden by the factory’s test riders at recent wildcard entries.

For Brad Binder, it was an exploratory day at Misano, but one with a positive conclusion.

“Today has been pretty interesting,” he said. “The track was sketchy at first and really dirty. I did a few laps on the new bike and it felt quite different. The character took some time to get used to but all okay.

“The bike is very calm. We’ll know more after some testing runs but I like the direction.”

As well as the aerodynamics and setup work mentioned by Guidotti, Miller was also able to try the new front tyre from Michelin, which is set to be introduced in 2025.

“Not a bad day,” said the Australian. “I got to try the new Michelin front tyre and had a good feeling with that.

“We tried a fairing and not too much else. We have another Grand Prix coming up very soon so not long before more laps at Misano.”

With both factory riders, Binder and Miller, testing, as well as factory test rider Dani Pedrosa, it was also a complicated day from a logistical perspective.

“Brad ran a different configuration: a 2024 version with some development and then a potential new version of the bike,” Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team principal said.

“It’s been an important test and a bit risky to squeeze everything into one day because there is not a lot of time for each bike or each run.

“Dani has an evolution of the current bike, mainly for this season and Jack has focused on back-checking aerodynamics and set-up.

“A lot of riders, a lot of bikes and it will be critical to understand as much as we can and to make our decisions for the coming weeks as well as the future.”

KTM’s MotoGP technical manager, Sebastian Risse, explained that the Misano test was used by KTM to evaluate individual parts before developing more complete packages to try at this year’s final official test at Valencia in November.

“This is the last checkpoint before the official start of next season in Valencia,” Risse said. “We didn’t have a target here to put everything together, it was more about confirming single items and then using Valencia for that purpose.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
Brad Binder “likes the direction” of new KTM MotoGP bike
Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Misano test. - Gold and Goose.
Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Misano test. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Misano MotoGP Test: Alex Rins “found 0.7s” on 2025 Yamaha engine - raced at Aragon
Alex Rins, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test
Alex Rins, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
40m ago
The only Aprilia race rider to test 2025 parts provides his feedback
Raul Fernandez, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Johann Zarco encouraged by “very different feeling” Honda at Misano MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini “able to feel the difference” in Honda MotoGP updates at Misano test
Luca Marini, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2024 MotoGP Misano IRTA Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona positive as Honda shows improvement at French WorldSBK
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Feature
2h ago
Injuries cause uncertainty in title fight | Five WSBK talking points
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
3h ago
2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Misano MotoGP Test
F1
News
3h ago
What Adrian Newey has previously said about Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso