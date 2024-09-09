Misano MotoGP Test: Alex Rins “found 0.7s” on 2025 Yamaha engine - raced at Aragon

Previous private tests, courtesy of concessions, meant Monster Yamaha didn’t have a backlog of new parts for Monday’s official Misano MotoGP test.

But a new engine was available for Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins to try, plus more laps on the chassis already introduced during the San Marino race weekend.

The 'new' engine was the most interesting development, with team director Massimo Meregalli referring to it as ‘the base of the 2025 engine, the prototype’.

Then came a further surprise.

The 2025 engine has already been homologated for Alex Rins, a week ago at Aragon. Rins used it throughout the Spanish race weekend, culminating in a season-best ninth place on the slippery track.

Rins then switched back to older engines for the San Marino GP. But when he tried the 2025 engine again at Monday’s test, Rins said he was able to knock a massive 0.5-0.7s from his race pace.



‘Rins was keen... to try the prototype 2025 engine again which he had already used once before at the Aragon GP,’ confirmed a Yamaha press release.

Rins said: “We started using the engine that we tried at MotorLand Aragon.

"I didn't use it in the Misano GP weekend because I broke some engines in Qatar and Austria so we need to manage [the mileage across the remaining engines].

"But honestly using only this updated engine I improved 0.5-0.7s my pace. So this was unbelievable!

“We were also testing some things on the chassis, that was also positive.

"With one of the things we did, I felt a really big difference in terms of traction."

Rins’ best lap time put him 16th overall, 1.332s from test leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Fresh from Yamaha’s best Sunday result of the season, a seventh place, Quartararo again impressed with the fifth-quickest time on Monday.

The Frenchman, who has not had a new engine in his official allocation since Silverstone, also tried the '2025 prototype' plus further work on the new chassis.

“We had the chassis to try [again]… we also tried a few set-ups that we never tried before as well as a prototype new engine for 2025 – just the first step – and some electronics,” Quartararo confirmed.

“It was quite good. I think we have found a good way to proceed with this new chassis. Hopefully we can make another step in terms of grip and the engine before the end of the season so we can always fight for better positions.”

Meregalli added; “We will analyse the data carefully. Some of it will already be useful for the next race weekend, other data will be crucial for 2025 bike development.”