Michelin: “Majority of riders” liked 2025 MotoGP front tyre

Part of Monday’s official Misano MotoGP test was set aside for evaluation of the new 2025 Michelin front tyre.

The revised tyre is designed to cope with extra loads generated by aerodynamics and ride-height devices, and help address temperature and pressure sensitivity when closely following other bikes.

“We had a time slot reserved for the Michelin front test tyre, when all the official riders tried the new generation of front tyres,” explained Michelin’s MotoGP boss Piero Taramasso.

“It's a new front design. New construction, new profile. And the aim for this tyre is to give more grip, better feedback and also be less sensitive to pressure and temperature variation.

"At the end, also this tyre is even lighter compared to the [present tyre], this is for sustainability.

“The majority of riders liked it. It took two or three laps to get the feeling, because the handling of the tyre is different. And after that, they started to push and reported to us that the grip level was good. The feedback, stability, especially in the fast corners.

“So a positive test. The base is good. It was not perfect of course, so we need to do some adjustment to the tyre to make it work better and work also good for all the manufacturers and riders.

“But we’re very satisfied, because like I said, the base to start the work and to make modifications is good, and it worked on all the bikes without many changes on the setting.

“So now we need to go back to France, analyse all the data and see what we can do, knowing that we don't have too much time…”

Bagnaia: "I love it!"

Ducati’s reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia seemed to enjoy the new front tyre the most.

“I love it,” Bagnaia said. “Because it was something I was really needing. Because I'm a rider that uses a lot the brake for entry in the corner, and with this tyre it was working super good.”

The Italian echoed the main negative heard from other riders that the new front “is more difficult to change direction, more heavy” but “I liked the grip a lot and the way you are able to push on the tyre.

“I think that behind someone, with the new tyre we will feel less the problem with the tyre pressure. So I think it could be a good step.

“When we started it was strange... And then as soon as I understood it, it was super good.”

With MotoGP heading for the flyaways at the end of this month, riders are not expected to try the new front again until the Valencia post-season test.