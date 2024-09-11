Johann Zarco ‘happy’ for points but ‘sad’ at Honda’s ongoing lack of pace

Johann Zarco gladly accepts equalling his best result for Honda with a 12th place finish in San Marino MotoGP despite general lack of performance

Johann Zarco, LCR, Honda RC213V, 2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano, action [Gold & Goose]
Johann Zarco, LCR, Honda RC213V, 2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano, action …

Johann Zarco was prepared to accept solid points for his run to 12th in the San Marino MotoGP despite acknowledging it as a fortuitous result after adopting the correct tactics in showery conditions at Misano.

The Frenchman - a race winner with Pramac Ducati last season - is enduring a trying first season on Honda machinery as part of the LCR team with 12th place his best finish of the year coming into Round 13.

It is a personal best that showed no signs of being improved at Misano earlier in the weekend, Zarco joining his Honda counterparts in muddling around towards the back of the field in qualifying and during the Sprint Race.

However, the double Moto2 World Champion would happen upon some fortune during the full-length encounter when he chose to stay on course in changeable weather, rather than join several others around him in pitting for a wet-shod bike.

A decision that would come to fruition when the weather cleared - thus forcing those who had pitted for wet tyres to return to pit-lane and swap back to slick-shod machines - Zarco held his position as the best of the Hondas to take the flag for four valuable points in 12th.

Though pleased to take home precious points - something he only achieved on seven occasions this year - he remains frustrated at Honda’s general lack of performance versus its rivals.

“We missed a lot in (terms of) pace and I am kind of sad that I couldn’t do anything. From the beginning of the race I wanted to fight but I cannot follow the others.

“It is difficult to control the emotion on the bike but I knew we had this grey sky and it could be random conditions, so I am happy for this because we took the decision to hold our position to the end.”

LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami - who will be replaced in the team by Somkiat Chantra next year - was similarly relieved to benefit from his strategic choice as he came home for points in 13th.

“I saw a couple of riders into the pits and I was like ‘thank you’!

“We were a couple of places outside the points but we were super lucky, today we got inside the points. So it was a surprise.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
Feature
7h ago
Behind the scenes: Adrian Newey’s reveal at Aston Martin’s stunning £200m F1 factory
© Jack Threlfall
© Jack Threlfall
F1
News
8h ago
Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
BSB
News
8h ago
Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit: Ian Hopgood]
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit:…

More News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Liberty Media confirms Lewis Hamilton interest in buying a MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
© XPB Images
F1
News
9h ago
Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Is Andrea Dovizioso considering full-time MotoGP test role with Yamaha?
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
© Gold and Goose
Moto2
News
11h ago
2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Moto2
News
11h ago
Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
© Gold and Goose