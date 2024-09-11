Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round

Aprilia’s woes continued at the San Marino GP

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Aleix Espargaro says he was “never competitive” across the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix weekend as all Aprilias struggled for pace.

After a dismal Aragon GP in which the best Aprilia was Espargaro in 10th, 40s off the win, expectations were high for Misano as it was thought the higher grip offered by the Italian track's surface would suit the RS-GP.

But only one Aprilia - Maverick Vinales - made it into Q2, and could then only qualify 11th, while the marque scored no points in the sprint.

In the grand prix, Miguel Oliveira was its highest-placed representative in 11th for Trackhouse Racing - but was 46s from the lead.

Both factory team-mates Espargaro and Vinales pitted during the brief rain period of the grand prix, with the former - who qualified 13th - eventually retiring.

“Two very disappointing weekends,” Espargaro said.

“I’m a little bit sad, because apart from the result of [the grand prix]; we took a gamble, I pitted in to take the rain tyres and it didn’t work.

“But this can happen. Apart from that, I was never competitive during the weekend.

“I was never competitive after the rain also in Aragon on Saturday and Sunday. So, the last couple of rounds we miss something and it’s frustrating. But it is how it it is. It’s not easy.”

Vinales says his decision to pit was based on the poor feeling he had on his medium tyres when it rained, which highlighted the grip issues Aprilia suffered in Aragon.

“I started the race with the medium rear tyre and I needed more laps to get the tyre up to temperature,” Vinales, who finished a lapped 16th, explained.

“But it started to rain and my feeling was very bad on the bike.

“So, I saw more and more rain was coming and I decided to pit in based on the feelings.

“As soon as I go out and did just one lap, then I was forced to go in and change to the dry tyres. Then I had a good rhythm, to be honest, but we tried.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
Feature
5h ago
Behind the scenes: Adrian Newey’s reveal at Aston Martin’s stunning £200m F1 factory
© Jack Threlfall
© Jack Threlfall
F1
News
6h ago
Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
BSB
News
6h ago
Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit: Ian Hopgood]
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit:…

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Liberty Media confirms Lewis Hamilton interest in buying a MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
© XPB Images
F1
News
7h ago
Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Is Andrea Dovizioso considering full-time MotoGP test role with Yamaha?
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
© Gold and Goose
Moto2
News
8h ago
2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Moto2
News
8h ago
Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
© Gold and Goose