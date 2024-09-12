Pedro Acosta: Radios in MotoGP? “The head is something important”

Rookie star Pedro Acosta is among the riders against the possible introduction of helmet radios in MotoGP.

Aside from the philosophy that a rider should be left to make their own decisions, and technical issues with communicating clearly, the Spaniard also has safety concerns about hardware inside the helmet.

“I don't believe so much in these things. I like to be on my own and think my own things!” Acosta began. “Also, our head is constantly moving, and even if you move a phone quickly, you can lose connection.

“I don't really like it and I don't really believe in that. I tried it in Qatar…

"At the end, if it's inside the helmet, you can say whatever you want, but if something is touching your head, if [something bad] happens there will be the question mark, was it… something that was in the helmet?

“Also, I don't believe in cameras in the [leather] suit. But OK, you break a collarbone, you put a plate. The head is something important.

“When I see how it is in F1, it's only [inside] the ear with a cable. But the thing that we were trying has something [vibrating behind the ear] and it's touching the bone.”

Told that soon-to-retire friend Aleix Espargaro is a big radio of radios, again helping with development of the system during Monday's Misano test, Acosta quipped: “Yeah, because he goes home!”

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia said he would rather pay a fine every week 'like Michael Jordan' than wear a radio.

However, while two-way communication remains controversial, most riders back the concept of a one-way system between Race Direction and the riders for urgent safety messages.