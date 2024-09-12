Jack Miller: 'It’s still six Ducatis on the grid…'

Jack Miller: "Ducati, whether they’ve got 6 or 8 bikes on the grid, are going to be extremely strong regardless.”

Jack Miller has quashed suggestions Ducati will suffer a dramatic drop in form following the loss of two machines on next year’s MotoGP grid.

Miller’s future is tied to that move, with the Australian set to be confirmed as completing the new Pramac Yamaha line-up.

Pramac is currently one of four Ducati teams, fielding a total of eight Desmosedicis.

That compares with four machines each for Aprilia, KTM and Honda, and just two for Yamaha.

“'Only six Ducatis’, we say that like it's a little thing. It's still six bikes on the grid!” said Miller.

“Anyway, I don't think it will change [much]. I think Ducati, whether they’ve got 6 or 8 bikes on the grid, are going to be extremely strong regardless.”

Miller, currently in his final season at Red Bull KTM, raced for Ducati from 2018 to 2022.

Initially riding for Pramac, Miller was later promoted to the factory Lenovo squad, where he took three race wins.

“Their bike is just slowly but surely, being perfected more and more and more,” he said of the Desmosedici, which has lost just one Grand Prix this season.

“They're touching the areas that they need to, and they're lucky to be in that position.

“But they haven't lifted their foot off the throttle. They're still working as hard as they were in 2015-2016.

“So I think they'll still be strong. Don't count on it [2025] being an easier year [for everyone else] that's for certain. But it’ll be interesting.”

Ducati will run its strongest ever factory team line-up, on paper, next season with eight-time world champion Marc Marquez moving alongside three-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

That tally will increase to a combined 12 grand prix titles if Bagnaia (-7 points) or Marquez (-53 points) topple current Pramac rider Jorge Martin from the head of the standings.

Yamaha has been without a satellite MotoGP team since RNF switched to Aprilia at the end of 2022.

