Alberto Puig addresses Honda’s split from sponsor Repsol

Honda’s Alberto Puig has paid tribute to exiting sponsor Repsol, and insisted their achievements together will remain in MotoGP folklore.

The Spanish oil company, Repsol, will end its title sponsorship of Honda at the end of this year.

A 30-year partnership will come to an end, a combination which produced some iconic MotoGP memories.

Fifteen riders’ championships were won by Repsol Honda through some of the sport’s biggest names - Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez.

“I think that both companies did a fantastic job,” team manager Puig said.

“This alliance was great for 30 years.

“Many titles, clear dominance in the sport for many years.

“They developed a very good product for Honda bikes. And Honda produced very good bikes for Repsol to show its potential.

“It was a very good alliance but, like everything in life, sometimes it comes to an end.

“There is a lot of respect from each company, to each company.

“Both companies are very grateful to the efforts that both did in this long journey.

“From the Honda point of view, we are happy and we can say thankyou.

“The titles and victories that we achieved together will remain through the passing of time in motorsport.”

But Honda have fallen on hard times and the split from Repsol appeared inevitable when, at the start of this year, the title sponsor’s presence on the bike was greatly reduced.

Honda haven’t won a grand prix in three years and lost Marquez to Gresini Ducati in a major blow for their hopes.

They currently sit 11th, last, in the teams’ standings.

Repsol, meanwhile, have not clarified whether they will sponsor another MotoGP team.