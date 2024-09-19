Francesco Bagnaia: “We'll start with an advantage compared to last time” | Ducati title chance

Runner-up in both of his home races at ‘Misano 1’ Francesco Bagnaia heads for this weekend’s return MotoGP match in a stronger physical condition.

The reigning world champion was suffering from upper body injuries sustained in a clash with Alex Marquez at Aragon on his way to second places in the previous San Marino round.

Those results, combined with a costly pit stop gamble by Jorge Martin, have taken Bagnaia to within seven points of the title leader.

While confident his physical condition has improved in the two-week break, Bagnaia believes cooler temperatures and the post-race test - where Bagnaia was fastest - means there could still be a shake-up at ‘Misano 2’.

"We're back racing in Misano for the second time this year, but compared to two weeks ago, the conditions will be quite different,” Bagnaia said.

“The temperatures will be lower, and we’re also coming off a day of testing.

“My physical condition is better than it was for Misano 1, so we'll start with an advantage compared to last time.

“The Emilia-Romagna GP is also the first of a triple-header: from here on, the season will pick up pace, and with the finale approaching, it's even more important to perform well at this stage of the Championship."

Ducati on verge of winning 2024 constructors' title

While there is still everything to play for in the riders’ championship, Ducati is already on the verge of sealing its fifth consecutive MotoGP constructors’ title (with six rounds remaining after this weekend).

Beaten in just one grand prix and three Sprints so far this year, Ducati is 229 points ahead of KTM and 239 ahead of Aprilia. Ducati will be mathematically uncatchable if they have a lead of at least 222 points on Sunday.

Bagnaia and team-mate Enea Bastianini will also be out to claim Ducati’s 100th MotoGP victory in the Emilia Romagna race.

Bastianini, who fought from eighth on the grid to third in the San Marino GP with a soft rear tyre, is confident he now has a set-up for the medium rear.

"During the post-race test, we found a solution that allowed me to be fast even with the rear medium tyre, which we were missing in Misano 1 to fight for the win,” he said.

“Let's see how this weekend goes, but I’m generally feeling positive."

Bastianini is now nine points behind San Marino winner Marc Marquez, who regained third in the world championship.