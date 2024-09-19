Jack Miller opens up on “long story” Pramac deal: “Things looked bleak”

Jack Miller admits his MotoGP future “looked bleak around the summer break” before signing a 2025 deal with Pramac Yamaha.

While it has been rumoured for a few weeks, on Thursday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Yamaha announced it had signed Miller to a one-year deal for next season.

At the British GP, Miller said he didn’t have any offers on the table for 2025 after losing his place within the KTM stable.

However, during that weekend links to Pramac emerged, as well as rumours of a Trackhouse move.

Miller previously raced with Pramac on Ducati machinery between 2018 and 2020, while Yamaha will mark the fourth different bike he has ridden in MotoGP.

“It’s been a long story but awesome to finally have it out there, and to have something because honestly things looked bleak around the summer break time,” Miller said.

“Extremely fortunate and extremely happy to be still on the grid next year.

“I feel like I have unfinished business here in MotoGP and extremely grateful for Paolo [Campinoti] and all the guys over at Yamaha for the opportunity to continue on.”

Miller will partner Miguel Oliveira at Pramac next season, though the Portuguese rider signed a two-year deal.

However, Miller isn’t concerned about not having a long-term future with Pramac secured for now having raced on one-year deals numerous times in his career.

“Extremely exciting,” he added about the Yamaha project.

“Did some of my best work on a one-year contract. So, no stranger to that.

“And yeah, we’ll see what the future holds for us both. But the feeling is awesome.

“To work with them is going to be a lot of fun, a lot of hard work, but they’ve got a great project already and it’s only going from strength to strength with the satellite team coming back on for 2025. It looks good.”

Miller’s signing comes in the wake of rumours that Yamaha is developing a V4 engine for 2025, moving away from the inline-four cylinder formula its used for the entire four-stroke era.

The four-time grand prix winner also has a prior working relationship with Yamaha’s technical director Max Bartolini.