MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi to test BMW’s LMDh WEC car in Bahrain

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will test a prototype World Endurance Championship car in Bahrain when he samples the BMW LMDh machine next month.

After retiring from MotoGP at the end of 2021, Rossi embarked on a car racing career in GT Racing.

Rossi contested the entire 2022 GT World Challenge Europe with WRT in an Audi, before switching to BMW machinery for 2023.

The Italian scored his first win in the series in the Sprint Cup GTWCE series at Misano.

For 2024, he made his debut in the World Endurance Championship with WRT in the LMGT3 class.

Rossi - alongside Ahmad Al Harthy and Maxime Martin - has managed two podiums in the WEC so far in 2024, finishing second at Imola before adding a third to his tally at Fuji last weekend.

Just one round remains in the WEC this season, which is the Bahrain finale in November.

After that race, the traditional rookie test will take place, with Rossi confirming he will sample an LMDh car for the first time when he gets behind the wheel of the WRT-run BMW Hybrid V8.

“At the rookie test I’m going to try the BMW LMDh and I’m very, very happy because last year I got to drive the LMP2,” Rossi told it.motorsport.com.

“So, the next goal is to see what the M Hybrid V8 is like.

“And then who knows, maybe in the future there will be a place in Hypercar. Let’s see.”

Rossi first sampled prototype WEC machinery when he tested WRT’s Oreca 07 LMP2 car at the Bahrain rookie test last year.

The Italian is campaigning both the WEC and GTWCE in 2024, and said back in May that he expects to continue doing that next year.

However, a strong test in the LMDh BMW could well lead to Rossi racing prototype machinery next year instead.

BMW scored its first top class WEC podium with its M Hybrid V8 at Fuji last weekend when it finished second amid a difficult first campaign in the series for the car.

Rossi will not be at Misano this weekend supporting his VR46 Academy riders at the Emilia Romagna GP as he is taking part in the Monza round of the GTWCE.