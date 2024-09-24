2025 Indian MotoGP at risk of cancellation

The 2025 Indian MotoGP race is reportedly at risk of being cancelled.

Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 2025 Indian MotoGP is reportedly set to be absent from next season's Grand Prix calendar.

According to Autosport, the race is set to be cancelled due to a lack of financial support for the event from Invest UP, an investment agency of the government of Uttar Pradesh, the region within which the MotoGP race — held at the Buddh International Circuit — is held.

The Indian Grand Prix made its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2023, when it was won by Marco Bezzecchi and promoted by Fairstreet Sports.

Invest UP had taken over the promotion of the event for the 2025 edition as part of a contract signed with Dorna Sports, the MotoGP rights holder, that was due to expire in 2029.

The 2024 edition of the race was cancelled for finance reasons earlier this year, and was eventually replaced by the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which took place last weekend.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Grand Prix was rescheduled from the September date the race took in 2023, and was due to take in 2024 before cancellation, to a new March date in the hope of better, cooler, weather.

India’s new March date would have positioned it as part of a season-opening series of Asian races that will begin with the Thai Grand Prix on the first weekend of March.

The full calendar is yet to be released for the 2025 season, but several races — including Thailand, Germany, Czechia and a new venue in Hungary — have already been confirmed.

Autosport also reports that the Argentinian Grand Prix will be returning next season, having missed 2024 amid a dramatic shift in economic policy enacted by Javier Milei, who became President of Argentina in December 2023.

