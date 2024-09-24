Emilia Romagna MotoGP tyre “gamble” pays off for Marco Bezzecchi

“We worked very well with that tyre, so I was also quite sure that I could manage very well until the end.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A fourth place for Marco Bezzecchi came at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP despite an off-trend tyre choice.

The Italian was the only one of the 22 MotoGP riders last Sunday to choose the soft-compound rear tyre. Enea Bastianini had chosen it in the San Marino Grand Prix two weeks earlier at the same Misano World Circuit but had found himself running out of grip at the end.

Bezzecchi’s result in Emilia-Romagna might have been worse than Bastianini’s in San Marino, but the former was nonetheless able to secure his best Sunday result at the second Misano race since his podium in Jerez with his odd-ball tyre choice.

“It was a positive race,” Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. “I got a good start, and in the first couple of corners, as always, I’m struggling a bit, but I was fighting very hard.

“I was the only one with the soft [compound rear tyre], so it was a little bit [of] a gamble, but we worked very well with that tyre, so I was also quite sure that I could manage very well until the end.

“After, when I was behind Marc [Marquez], tried to follow him, I got closer and closer when we catch Pedro [Acosta].

“Then Pedro made a mistake and I started to lose a bit from Marc, but I was anyway able to keep a good distance and not lose too much like in the past races.

“So, very happy, because my rhythm finally was quite consistent through all the 27 laps and it was a solid weekend.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP tyre “gamble” pays off for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Mixed feelings for Aprilia MotoGP duo after qualifying hampers Emilia Romagna GP
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. …
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Honda MotoGP riders finally seeing progress at Emilia Romagna GP: “The first time I could really push”
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
10h ago
Red Bull lose another senior staff member as McLaren poach strategy chief
Will Courtenay is Red Bull's head of strategy
Will Courtenay is Red Bull's head of strategy
F1
News
11h ago
Christian Horner’s George Russell namecheck a ‘knife throw’ at Toto Wolff
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
2025 Indian MotoGP at risk of cancellation
Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
14h ago
Lando Norris told he needs to ‘iron out' mistakes if he wants F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
15h ago
Danilo Petrucci without championship targets despite “fairytale” Cremona WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, podium. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, podium. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
15h ago
‘Perplexed, angry’ Lewis Hamilton reveals strategy 'battle' with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
16h ago
Alvaro Bautista “would like to smoke the same as Petrucci” at Aragon WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose