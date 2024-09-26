Why Maverick Vinales isn’t expecting Aprilia heat issues in Indonesia MotoGP

“The temperature is not very demanding in this track”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales says he is not anticipating a return of the heat issues that caused problems for Aprilia riders last year during MotoGP’s flyaway races this weekend in Indonesia.

This weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix marks the first of five overseas rounds in six weeks as the 2024 season reaches its climax.

In that time, MotoGP will race at sweltering tracks like Mandalika, Buriram and Sepang.

Last year, the Aprilia bikes encountered major heat issues which caused physical problems for its riders and is something it doesn’t appear to have been able to get on top of yet.

While conditions will be hot this weekend, Vinales says the layout of the Mandalika track shouldn’t see a return of these issues.

“To be honest, in this track - especially Mandalika - the temperature is not very demanding on the bike because you are all the time leaning,” he explained on Thursday.

“So, you don’t spend most of the time on the bike, like in Thailand where there are long straights.

“Here you don’t have that, so probably here we will not suffer on the temperature. So, this is really good.”

Aprilia has endured a tough time since the summer break, with its form seemingly dropping further away from that of Ducati’s in recent rounds.

After terrible Aragon and San Marino GPs, there was a bit of improvement last weekend at the Emilia Romagna GP as Vinales finished sixth and team-mate Aleix Espargaro was eighth.

Vinales - who was on the podium last year at Mandalika - believes Aprilia has “recovered the speed” it was missing on the RS-GP and is confident of continuing that this weekend.

“We are motivated and confident seeing the result of Misano, seeing we recovered the speed, we made an improvement,” he said.

“So, we are really optimistic for the next weekends.

“Of course, I arrive here with a lot of motivation.

“I don’t expect anything at the moment because I need to see how the bike is going.

“But I arrive with a lot of enthusiasm, because I think in Misano we recovered the speed, which is very important.

“And now we can make here a continuation of that speed.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
7m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just trying to win” at Aragon World Superbike, identifies main rival
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
Feature
55m ago
The bigger picture behind Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 axe and what it means for Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson
Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson
BSB
News
1h ago
2025 British Superbike Championship calendar confirmed
Glenn Irwin, Lee Jackson, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, Lee Jackson, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Pecco Bagnaia’s Mandalika woes are far from over
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Aragon World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Gerloff keeps BMW on top
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Liam Lawson faces grid penalty on F1 return - here's why
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Honda riders set Q2 target after "cool" Indonesia MotoGP practice
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins admits to breathing troubles in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo outlines Yamaha’s top three priorities to improve M1
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna laughter as Marc Marquez taxis out-of-fuel Pecco Bagnaia to pits
Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia