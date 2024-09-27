How to watch Indonesian MotoGP practice today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

This is how to watch the Indonesian MotoGP on September 27-29, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Indonesian MotoGP start times below.

The flyaway section of the MotoGP season is here, beginning at Mandalika.

The dust has barely settled on the clash between Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin at Misano, which prompted questions about which manouevres the stewards will accept.

Jorge Martin has a 24-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Champion Pecco Bagnaia arrives in Indonesia after a seventh DNF of the season.

Marc Marquez is 60 points from championship leader Martin so a title challenge might be unlikely... but never rule him out.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF INDONESIAN MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDONESIAN MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Indonesian MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Indonesian MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 INDONESIAN MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDONESIAN MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Indonesian MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDONESIAN MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Indonesian MotoGP can be found here.

INDONESIAN MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday September 27
3.45am - Free Practice 1
8am - Practice

Saturday September 28
3.10am - Practice 2
3.50am - Qualifying
8am - Sprint race

Sunday September 29
8am - Indonesian MotoGP

