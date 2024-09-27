"Hand luggage": Takaaki Nakagami to receive new Honda aero on Saturday

Takaaki Nakagami will make his debut with the latest Honda aero package on Saturday at the Indonesian MotoGP.

The revised aero, Honda’s last fairing homologation of the season, was the most significant item among various upgrades brought to the recent Misano test.

Although Nakagami joined the other three Honda race riders in trying the aero, a lack of parts meant he hasn’t yet been able to use it during a grand prix weekend.

But the LCR Honda rider, who switches to HRC testing duties for 2025, expects Friday practice in Mandalika to be his last day on the old fairing.

“On Saturday our plan is to try to homologate the new fairing, which the other three guys are already using,” Nakagami said.

“Unfortunately we couldn't receive [for Friday] because it's really, really tight.

“HRC confirmed that on Friday afternoon they will bring [it in] the hand luggage to here! And then it will be ready for Saturday morning.

“Which is good. I mean, thinking positive, Friday we can use the two sessions to try to understand the basic [standard] fairing and set-up on the bike. And then on Saturday we can try the new fairing and see the difference.”

Joan Mir and Luca Marini took the new aero to Repsol Honda's best result of the season with eleventh and twelfth places at ‘Misano 2’ last Sunday.

“I'm really curious because I already tested [the aero] in Misano at the Monday test and it clearly had some positives, but unfortunately we couldn't use in Misano 2,” Nakagami confirmed.

“But at Misano 2, the other three guys already used it during the weekend and all three said positive comments about the turning phase. Not a massive step, but clearly we are improving.

“So let's try to understand the new fairing - also for myself, if I need to adapt or change my style - because I still don't have enough information from the Misano test.

“But this is going to be the last homologation, the last spec this season.

“So session by session or race by race we will try and improve with it. Also, we will try to get the best package ready for my home GP, which is so important for me.”

The 32-year-old’s final home grand prix as a full-time rider takes place at Motegi next weekend.

Nakagami’s eleventh place in the slippery Aragon round means he is tied with Mir for Honda’s best GP result of the season so far.