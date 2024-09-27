Honda riders set Q2 target after "cool" Indonesia MotoGP practice

LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco believes the progress made with the RC213V at Misano has given the Japanese marque a good Q2 chance at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

A new aero package raced by Honda at the Emilia Romagna GP last week provided better turning and stability in cornering that has been missing from the 2024 RC213V.

It helped Honda to its best result of the season, with Joan Mir finishing 11th ahead of factory team-mate Luca Marini.

That strong form continued on Friday at Mandalika, with Zarco just 0.086s away from a Q2 spot in practice, while Luca Marini was only a further 0.010s behind.

Zarco says the steps made by Honda coupled with the fact that grip conditions are so different at Mandalika compared to Misano has provided a good opportunity for HRC to gain just its second Q2 appearance of the season.

“I think we improved a lot the turning and the stability in the fast corners, which is helping a lot,” Zarco said of the new aero package.

“Misano was good. We got some other updates that were good in Misano, we did some good progress.

“But everyone was too good in Misano and the track was perfect.

“So, I think every rider was feeling so good. Here in a track that is not as good as Misano,

“I knew we could have better opportunities to fight for the Q2 and get a good position.

“I went even better than expected, so that’s quite cool. I hope I can repeat the performance and do even better to have a chance in the sprint race.”

Mir was 19th after Friday practice but feels Honda’s performance is “similar as in Misano”, while echoing Zarco’s Q2 expectations.

However, Mir says a vibration issue on new tyres that seems to only affect him could cause him problems in qualifying.

“Looks like our potential is similar as in Misano,” he noted.

“So, that is something good. The track is completely different. The low grip is very low. So, for sure what they bring works. We are in a different position to Misano, where we were always in the back.

“Here looks like we can have a chance, especially on my side I feel good in terms of pace but once we put on the new tyre we have the problem that happened to me in Misano on the first two days, which is the vibration, which for some reason I have and I cannot put [a lap] all together.

“So, that is a bit we need to work on and not make a difficult second day like in Misano.

“So, try to solve it from now and tomorrow try to do a good job and try to be close to Q2, and to start in a better position than Misano. This is our plan. But I will say I’m happy.”

When asked if this weekend presents a good chance for him to get into Q2 for the first time this season, he added: “Probably yes. So, I’m a bit worried about this thing of the vibration because I’m probably the only one who has it, who feels it.

“Once I solve it there is a lot of margin, but we have to solve it because it’s disturbing me a lot.

“Especially I lose four tenths in two corners for this. We need to understand, but the good thing is the other Honda riders have it a lot less. So, it means there is a lot of margin [to improve].”