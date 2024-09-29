KTM confirms Francesco Guidotti exit as MotoGP team manager

Francesco Guidotti will depart as MotoGP team manager of Red Bull KTM at the end of this season, the factory has confirmed.

The Italian joined KTM in 2022 from Pramac Ducati, replacing Mike Leitner.

Guidotti oversaw two wins for Miguel Oliveira that year, then a new KTM high of fourth in the world championship for Brad Binder in 2023.

Rumours of a surprise split between Guidotti and KTM first emerged during the recent Misano rounds.

KTM is yet to announce Guidotti’s replacement, but its Moto2 and Moto3 team manager Aki Ajo is thought to be among the leading contenders.

“After three years with Francesco and a lot of positive progress and working methods, we are moving the team with a different leadership approach,” said Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director.

“Making these changes is never an easy process and we can only thank Francesco warmly for what he has done in our MotoGP story.

"2025 will bring some big movements to the whole program in this close and exciting sport and we are laying the foundations now to keep making steps ahead.”

Guidotti is the second major management figure to leave KTM this season after Fabiano Sterlacchini.

KTM will also change two of its four riders next season with the signing of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales to replace Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta will be promoted from Tech3 (which will drop GASGAS branding) to ride alongside Binder.

Without a grand prix win since 2022, KTM also slipped behind Aprilia at the start of this season.

However, KTM has since regained second in the constructors' standings with Binder and Acosta contesting for fifth and top non-Ducati in the riders' championship.