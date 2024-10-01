Trackhouse deliver update on Miguel Oliveira after surgery to fix fracture

Miguel Oliveira required surgery after Mandalika crash

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira is likely to miss the next MotoGP rounds after successful surgery.

The Trackhouse rider crashed during practice for the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Oliveira was taken to hospital by helicopter where they confirmed he suffered multiple fracture of the radius bone.

A statement released by Oliveira has now confirmed: “Promptly assisted at the circuit's medical centre, he was then evacuated to the local hospital to assess the severity of the injury.

“After diagnostic tests, the fracture was reduced and immobilised.

“The Almada rider was then able to travel to Lisbon and be accompanied by Dr. Gonçalo Morais Sarmento and his team at the Sant'Ana Hospital in Parede, where a plate was implanted to stabilise the bone.

“Miguel Oliveira will have a careful recovery ahead of him, focused on the success of the surgery, and the first week will be of absolute rest so that he can then evaluate and define the best and appropriate strategy to get back on the bike as soon as possible.

“At the moment, everything indicates that the rider will sit out the next two races, in Japan and Australia.”

Trackhouse confirmed: “On Monday, Miguel was admitted to the Sant’Ana Hospital in Parede, Lisbon, where Dr. Gonçalo Moarais Sarmento and his team performed a surgical procedure to implant a plate and stabilise the bone.

“Miguel will now rest during the week while his recovery plan is assessed.

“As soon as a date for his return is confirmed, the team will provide a further update.”

