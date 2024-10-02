Maverick Vinales: Japanese MotoGP “going to be a big challenge for us”

Following a nightmare factory Aprilia non-score in the San Marino MotoGP round, Maverick Vinales has steadied the ship with sixth places at Emilia Romagna and Indonesia.

Vinales also felt Sunday’s Mandalika result was better than it looked, having set a similar pace to race winner Jorge Martin from the middle stages.

After passing KTM’s Brad Binder on lap 15, Vinales lost only 1.453s to Martin over the next 12 laps.

But the damage was done by starting tenth on the grid.

“When I got alone, lap 15-16, I was the same rhythm as Martin,” Vinales said. “So not bad. I don’t know how much they were pushing [at the front].

“But to be honest, this weekend we had the speed, just we weren't good in qualifying and it's very important. We need to be precise and good in every session.”

“Our opportunity will come again, so we need to be ready,” he added. “We will face Japan with the same motivation.”

Braking consistency has been an issue for Vinales, the Spaniard feeling the bike behaves differently from lap to lap.

As such, the stop-go Motegi layout will be a major test of their progress.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, especially as it's a circuit known for heavy braking,” Vinales confirmed.

“However, I think we can use it as an opportunity to improve our braking performance. I'm confident that we can achieve a good result.”

Team-mate Aleix Espargaro is hoping to replicate his Sprint podium form in Austria.



“Motegi is one of my favourite tracks; it's always a special grand prix. I can't wait to get there and try to find a better feeling compared to the last few races,” Espargaro said.

“It's a stop and go circuit, and this year we've made progress on this type of track, as shown by the podium in the sprint race in Austria, so we’re hoping to do well here too.”

Vinales and Espargaro are seventh and eighth in the world championship.