Marco Bezzecchi “lost his way” but “I am not writing him off”

Marco Bezzecchi has been backed to return stronger from a very difficult season.

The VR46 Ducati rider has not enjoyed the same heights as 2023.

Last year, Bezzecchi won his first-ever MotoGP grands prix which was also a milestone for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team.

He contended for the championship until a training injury halted his progress, and ultimately finished third in the standings.

But this season Bezzecchi has found the difference between the GP22 and the GP23 very challenging.

Additionally, Marc Marquez has excelled on the same machinery as Bezzecchi while the GP24 Ducatis have benefitted from a clear advantage.

“Bez’s season is one of the shocks,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed.

“He finished last season third in the world. He was always there, he put a good season together.

“This season? If you said at the start of the year that Bez won’t be in the top 10, you’d say ‘why, is he going to pick up an injury?’

“No, no injury. It’s the reality of the improvement of the 2024 Ducati which has made them untouchable.

“Bez lost his way, lost confidence, never got on with the Michelin rear tyre. Everything went against him.

“But I will say that I am not writing him off! I still rate Bez.

“He’s a super talented kid who is moving to Aprilia. He’s a young lad and the best is yet to come.”

Bezzecchi rejected a move to Pramac Ducati a year ago which would have given him the latest-spec machine, in favour of remaining with VR46.

But he has signed for Aprilia for 2025, to make the step up as a factory rider.

Bezzecchi will team with Jorge Martin at Aprilia next year.