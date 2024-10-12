Marco Bezzecchi “lost his way” but “I am not writing him off”

“Bez lost his way, lost confidence, never got on with the Michelin rear tyre"

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi has been backed to return stronger from a very difficult season.

The VR46 Ducati rider has not enjoyed the same heights as 2023.

Last year, Bezzecchi won his first-ever MotoGP grands prix which was also a milestone for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team.

He contended for the championship until a training injury halted his progress, and ultimately finished third in the standings.

But this season Bezzecchi has found the difference between the GP22 and the GP23 very challenging.

Additionally, Marc Marquez has excelled on the same machinery as Bezzecchi while the GP24 Ducatis have benefitted from a clear advantage.

“Bez’s season is one of the shocks,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed.

“He finished last season third in the world. He was always there, he put a good season together.

“This season? If you said at the start of the year that Bez won’t be in the top 10, you’d say ‘why, is he going to pick up an injury?’

“No, no injury. It’s the reality of the improvement of the 2024 Ducati which has made them untouchable.

“Bez lost his way, lost confidence, never got on with the Michelin rear tyre. Everything went against him.

“But I will say that I am not writing him off! I still rate Bez.

“He’s a super talented kid who is moving to Aprilia. He’s a young lad and the best is yet to come.”

Bezzecchi rejected a move to Pramac Ducati a year ago which would have given him the latest-spec machine, in favour of remaining with VR46.

But he has signed for Aprilia for 2025, to make the step up as a factory rider.

Bezzecchi will team with Jorge Martin at Aprilia next year.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (1)
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
1h ago
Iker Lecuona “started to cry” after delivering Honda first 2024 WorldSBK podium
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just waiting and watching” before pulling 9-second gap in Estoril Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Claim about Jack Miller’s ‘passport ride’ criticised as “nonsense”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner delivers bullish RB20 development warning to McLaren
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Remy Gardner out of Estoril World Superbike after Race 1 crash
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen put on the spot about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi reveals hot-heated Max Biaggi altercation in an elevator
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
BSB
Results
5h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
Results
5h ago
Estoril World Superbike Race 1 Results: Razgatlioglu dominates as Bautista crashes out
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose