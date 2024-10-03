Aki Ajo “one of the greatest”, but “bullshit” to say Guidotti to blame at KTM

On Thursday in Japan, Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller responded to Sunday evening's news that Aki Ajo will take over from Francesco Guidotti as KTM’s MotoGP team manager from 2025.

Ajo is well known by all three riders, who raced for the Finn in the junior grand prix classes.

Ajo is also Miller’s personal manager. But the Australian likewise has a close relationship with Guidotti, having raced for the Italian at Pramac Ducati from 2018-2020 before being reunited at Red Bull KTM in 2023.

“Obviously, Francisco and I have a fantastic relationship and I feel sad for him,” Miller, who is also departing KTM for Pramac Yamaha at the end of this year, told MotoGP.com

“But at the same time, I think Aki’s determination and way of working is something that we can be scared of [competing against] for the future. Because I know how he runs the show. I know how he works and I think that's what's needed.

“So understandable from their point. Obviously, disappointing for me because I don't want to be working against Aki, but that's the way it goes. And best of luck to him.”

However, Miller dismissed the idea that Guidotti is to blame for KTM being unable to mount a long-awaited title challenge.

“I think that's absolutely bullshit,” Miller said.

“Francesco is a fantastic team leader in terms of what he's done with Pramac, putting them basically in the position that they're in now. And I think given the right tools, he could have done the same job at KTM.

“But it wasn't the way to be and that revolving door keeps turning…”

Team-mate Binder, remaining with KTM next season, said he will miss Guidotti but thinks Ajo will be 'great' in his new role.

“I'm going to miss having Francesco around, he's everyone's best friend in the box. He's a super cool guy and he did a lot for us over the years. So it's been really cool and I thank him for that,” said the South African, who won the 2016 Moto3 title for Ajo.

“And on the other hand, of course, Aki is someone I've worked with for many years and I'm really excited to have him back. He makes everything seem super simple, even sometimes when it's not. So I think he'll be a really great addition to our team.

“One thing like Aki’s really, really good at is understanding where we can improve and really working on the important points or topics.

“And he's incredibly good at fighting for what he believes we need or what we need to go faster or really need to improve. So I think from that perspective, he’s going to be great.”

Aki Ajo, Pedro Acosta 2023

Binder’s future team-mate Pedro Acosta has never worked directly under Guidotti but spent his entire Moto3 and Moto2 career with Ajo, winning a title in each class.

“[Aki is] one of the greatest team managers and team owners around this paddock, and I think for sure the guy that we will need if we really want to fight for a championship,” said Acosta, spending his rookie MotoGP season with GASGAS Tech3.

"We know that Aki is cold like ice but when we need to put the balls on the table he will make it for this. Super happy to work again with him and super excited to see how he will manage the people.”