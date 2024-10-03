Francesco Bagnaia: “3 strong tracks” but Martin “can control more”

Francesco Bagnaia must overturn a 21-point gap to Jorge Martin over the final five rounds if he is to win his third successive MotoGP crown.

It’s the opposite situation to a year ago, when Bagnaia was 18-points ahead of the Pramac rider at the same stage.

On the other hand, the composition of the last five rounds is slightly different.

Last season concluded with: Phillip Island, Buriram, Sepang, Lusail and Valencia. This time it’s: Motegi, Phillip Island, Buriram, Sepang and Valencia, with Qatar returning to season opener.

“I think this track [Motegi] is good for us, I think Thailand and Malaysia is good for us. So we have three tracks where we are very strong,” predicted Bagnaia.

“Then we have Australia where Jorge is very strong, and the fight between us could be similar in places like Thailand and Valencia.

"But I think we are in a situation where we need to be better than him. He can control a bit more.”

Martin disagreed that his advantage is now big enough to try and manage.

“Still five rounds to go, so it's no sense to start thinking about the controlling,” he said. “I think it's more about doing a good job and taking points in every situation.”

Martin took only his third grand prix win of the season last Sunday at Mandalika, but Bagnaia emerged 3 points closer due to the Spaniard falling from the lead on lap one of the Sprint.

“Last weekend was incredible. Even if I lost some points in the championship, I felt super good after winning again,” Martin said. “Since Le Mans was tough, a big roller coaster. I was quite close to win some Sundays, but then I did mistakes so it was really emotional.”

Bagnaia saw the glass as half-full: “Considering the performance of Jorge in Mandalika, we have to see that weekend in a positive way, gaining three points in a track that suits so good to Jorge was good.”

The Italian also cited his perfect double victory at the Red Bull Ring as a confidence boost for the 'stop-go' Motegi weekend.

“Motegi is a track that I like. A track that suits better my riding style compared with Mandalika. We have a lot of braking points and acceleration so I think it’s more similar to Austria, which is a track that I'm feeling good,” he said.

But Martin won both races at Motegi last season, a dry Sprint and then a soaking, red-flagged, Sunday race.

“Last season for sure was good [at Motegi], but it was a different situation. I was coming from behind trying to attack and I won the Sprint and the Sunday race,” Martin said.

“The weather forecast is again quite unpredictable. So it will be also difficult and really challenging. I will give my best but let’s see.

“If it rains, the important thing for me is to focus on doing my best. I don't want to think a lot about the title, it's more about doing my best every race weekend.”

“We have to be prepared in every situation,” added Bagnaia. “I think our performance could be very good and [we can] start gaining more points on Jorge.”

While Martin fumbled by diving into the pits during a brief Misano rain shower, Bagnaia stayed out and won.

The Italian admitted another flag-to-flag race with the title potentially at stake would get the adrenaline pumping.



“Last season we had a flag to flag and we finished first and second,” he said of the 2023 Motegi race. “You have to control a bit and not take too much risk, but also you have to take points.

“It's one of the most difficult things, but also one of the greatest things to do because it gives to you a lot of motivation, a lot of adrenaline. You have to be ready.”

Free practice starts at Motegi on Friday morning.