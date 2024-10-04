Aleix Espargaro credits new Honda tech boss with “remarkable” Aprilia evolution

Honda riders have praised Romano Albesiano’s signing as its MotoGP technical director for 2025, with incoming test rider Aleix Espargaro calling it an “intelligent” move.

On Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix, Honda dropped the bombshell that it had signed Albesiano from Aprilia to spearhead development of the RC213V.

Having transformed the Aprilia from the slowest bike on the grid to a race-winning package that has now attracted a major rider in Jorge Martin for 2025, Albesiano’s signing is being seen as one of the most significant moves Honda has made in years.

Espargaro, who has worked with Albesiano at Aprilia since 2017 and will serve alongside him at HRC’s test team in 2025, led the praise for Honda’s decision.

“Regarding the move to Honda, I think it has been very intelligent to sign him as the Italian engineers, European factories are improving a lot,” Espargaro said.

“So, it’s a really big help for Honda and the Japanese engineers.

“With his ideas, what he has done with the RS-GP has been remarkable. I’m happy also for Romano.

“To go to the biggest factory with such an incredible history in the championship has a main technical director is such a privilege.

“I am extremely proud and I can’t wait to start this new journey.

“I know how Romano has been involved in the test team at Aprilia, so I know that my role will be important.

“And for me it will be fantastic to have Romano in the garage and to work with him will be great because I have a big respect and a really good relationship.”

Factory Honda rider Joan Mir echoed Espargaro’s sentiments, noting that Aprilia has been in the same situation HRC is currently in.

“I think this is a very important move, because we need people like Romano joining the team, with a lot of experience that he has from Aprilia and during all these years I think Aprilia was in a similar situation as Honda,” the 2020 world champion said.

“So, he moved forward and they made a competitive bike.

“So, he knows a little bit what needs to be done.

“The position he will be, combined with the Japanese and the technicians and the engineers, they are very good but probably to have one European person inside to push them to make that evolution progress faster is what we need.”

LCR’s Johann Zarco added that Albesiano will only add to the “incredibly quality of work” the Japanese engineers at Honda are capable of.

“I still think the Japanese have a quite incredible quality of work,” the Frenchman said.

“It’s just sometimes some decisions can take a lot of time and that’s why we have some delay in development.

“But getting fresh ideas from a European guy can help the Japanese and push them more to do bigger changes. And then use the strong work of the Japanese.”