Software glitch blamed for delayed Marc Marquez pole lap cancellation

Explanation given for delay in cancelling Marc Marquez’s Japan MotoGP pole lap

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The delay in cancelling Marc Marquez’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix pole lap has been blamed on a software glitch.

The Gresini rider set a 1m42.868s in the closing stages of Q2 on Saturday morning at Motegi to take provisional pole, but had the lap cancelled for exceeding track limits.

However, the lap didn’t come off the board until after the chequered flag was flown, which meant he had no time to try for another time and was dumped to ninth on the grid.

The Gresini team was furious with this in its garage, while Marquez replied to a MotoGP social media post about him exceeding track limits with: “Agreed [with the penalty] but… the notification times are the notification times.”

While the initial stewards’ document for Saturday’s incidents did not offer an explanation on the Marquez situation, a later update revealed a software glitch was to blame.

“The MotoGP stewards investigated a delayed track limits application concerning Marc Marquez,” the brief statement read.

“This was determined to be due to a software glitch and the lap was therefore manually cancelled.”

Marquez told TNT Sport on the matter: “Yeah, of course this morning was a bit confusing, especially for that late notification because on the bike it’s impossible to realise if you touch the green sometimes or not.

“Then I saw the lap was not cancelled, so I said ‘Ok, there’s no point to pushing more’, because there were some drops [of rain].

“So I said with that lap time I’ll be on the front row, which was the target.

“Unfortunately for us, there was that very late notification.

“The stewards told me that they had problems with the connections.

“Unlucky, but it is what it is. The job was try to forget that, concentrate on the sprint race and we did our best one more time.”

Marquez came through to fourth in the early laps of the sprint and was promoted to third when Pedro Acosta crashed out of the lead.

He battled hard with Enea Bastianini for second in the latter stages, but had to concede defeat to the factory Ducati rider.

“It’s true that in those first laps I was pushing a bit too much and then I overheated the front tyre,” he added.

“Then I cooled down a bit to try to understand where I was, but then in the last laps I was catching them and I was starting to ride in a very good way.

“In that fight with Enea, in that last lap he defended super good and it was too much risk [to pass him]. I tried, because I try, but he defended in a very good way.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
49m ago
Enea Bastianini “pushed like never” to beat Marc Marquez in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Plea for F1 veteran to belatedly be credited for overachieving drives
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales victim of ride height device issue in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
LCR team-mates on Motegi sprint clash: “Clearly he did a big mistake”
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
“Electronics malfunction” ended Brad Binder’s Motegi MotoGP sprint podium hopes
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Key reason cited how Fernando Alonso can assist Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Personal mistake” for Acosta in Motegi MotoGP sprint as maiden pole curse continues
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin laments “painful” Motegi sprint
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MotoGP race director gives full explanation on Marc Marquez track limits controversy
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Software glitch blamed for delayed Marc Marquez pole lap cancellation
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose