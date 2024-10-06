Shock at Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez decision which is a “risk” and “strain”

A decision which Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez agree on has surprised paddock insiders.

Both riders will head home immediately after the Japanese MotoGP, before travelling from Europe to Australia for the next MotoGP round.

The Phillip Island round in Australia is in two weeks on October 18-20.

“I go home, to rest a bit, to enjoy some rest moments,” Bagnaia told TNT Sports after winning in Motegi.

“I can’t go back to my family’s city because I have to stay in Pesaro.

“But I will spend my Sunday on the sofa watching Superbikes and Formula 1, it will be good!”

However, his logistical decision has caused some shock.

“I am really surprised. It’s such a massive thing,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“We will go home. You are jet lagged, obviously. Then, within a week, you are off to Australia so you have major jet lag.

“I am shocked he’s going home.

“He’s here with his wife. He’s got friends and mates around him.

“I thought he would go straight to Australia.”

Michael Laverty added: “You go back to your comfort zone to eat the food that you want.

“You could stay on the Australian time zone if you choose - it’s difficult, you are a night owl.

“If you are a creature of habit and you like your home comforts, then perhaps it’s worth the journey home.

“But you risk the viruses and bugs on the plane. You go home then have to re-set to the time zone here.

“It’s a massive physical strain - and one he could avoid, with his wife here. “He could go to Australia and sit on the beach.”

Bagnaia is not alone in his decision to head back to Europe despite knowing another long-haul flight awaits a week later.

Marquez confirmed: “Now I will come back to Spain.

“For one week I like to relax at home, to recover. To take care of myself and my body, then prepare for the next three races.”

The flyaway section of the MotoGP season is well underway meaning the majority of the Europe-based riders must contend with the logistics of travelling worldwide.

After back-to-back rounds in Indonesia and Japan, there is a one-week break before a triple-header in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The season ends in Valencia.