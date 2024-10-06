Shock at Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez decision which is a “risk” and “strain”

“It’s a massive physical strain - and one he could avoid"

Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez

A decision which Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez agree on has surprised paddock insiders.

Both riders will head home immediately after the Japanese MotoGP, before travelling from Europe to Australia for the next MotoGP round.

The Phillip Island round in Australia is in two weeks on October 18-20.

“I go home, to rest a bit, to enjoy some rest moments,” Bagnaia told TNT Sports after winning in Motegi.

“I can’t go back to my family’s city because I have to stay in Pesaro.

“But I will spend my Sunday on the sofa watching Superbikes and Formula 1, it will be good!”

However, his logistical decision has caused some shock.

“I am really surprised. It’s such a massive thing,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“We will go home. You are jet lagged, obviously. Then, within a week, you are off to Australia so you have major jet lag.

“I am shocked he’s going home.

“He’s here with his wife. He’s got friends and mates around him.

“I thought he would go straight to Australia.”

Michael Laverty added: “You go back to your comfort zone to eat the food that you want.

“You could stay on the Australian time zone if you choose - it’s difficult, you are a night owl.

“If you are a creature of habit and you like your home comforts, then perhaps it’s worth the journey home.

“But you risk the viruses and bugs on the plane. You go home then have to re-set to the time zone here.

“It’s a massive physical strain - and one he could avoid, with his wife here. “He could go to Australia and sit on the beach.”

Bagnaia is not alone in his decision to head back to Europe despite knowing another long-haul flight awaits a week later.

Marquez confirmed: “Now I will come back to Spain.

“For one week I like to relax at home, to recover. To take care of myself and my body, then prepare for the next three races.”

The flyaway section of the MotoGP season is well underway meaning the majority of the Europe-based riders must contend with the logistics of travelling worldwide.

After back-to-back rounds in Indonesia and Japan, there is a one-week break before a triple-header in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The season ends in Valencia.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Australian racing series admits interest in luring Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Shock at Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez decision which is a “risk” and “strain”
Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz warned to keep an eye out: “Franco Colapinto is younger, costs less”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
5h ago
“I’m the only person who has ever said I don’t want to work with Adrian Newey”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Japanese MotoGP rider ratings: Strong score for under-the-radar Ducati runner
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
7h ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
8h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu