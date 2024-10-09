Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”

“We can see how much the Ducati squad can improve from Saturday to Sunday”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales says the lap time gains Ducati can make from Saturday to Sunday during MotoGP race weekends is “difficult to expect”.

Ducati has commanded total domination of the 2024 MotoGP season so far, with its riders winning all but one grands prix out of the 16 run as of the Japanese GP.

It wrapped up the constructors’ championship at the Emilia Romagna GP and is now guaranteed to celebrate a third successive riders’ title in 2024.

The step forward Ducati made with its GP24 took the grid by surprise, with a key strength of the bike the apparent way it can utilise the grip offered by Michelin’s new rear tyres.

Vinales is the only rider to have beaten a Ducati on a Sunday so far in 2024, following his Americas GP win back in April.

And while Aprilia was a consistent podium threats early on to Ducati, that challenge has fallen away, with only Tech3 GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta in recent rounds able to be on terms with the Desmosedici.

Asked about how Ducati is able to gain so much across a race weekend, Vinales told reporters at the Indonesian GP: “It’s always a good question, because we can see how much how the Ducati squad can improve from Saturday to Sunday.

“And it’s difficult to expect, because in many tracks if you take Friday, you can see yourself in the battle for winning the race.

“But when we get to Saturday, they are 0.3s faster. So, it’s quite hard to understand if it’s something technical, if the bike is strong enough to be constant in all the tracks.

“But it’s true that, for example, Pedro and myself were looking really strong and a challenger for the Ducatis at the start of the season, but now it’s on and off with results.

“They are able to be much more consistent. It’s a question all of us try to understand how they are able to be consistent in every track.

“It doesn’t matter of the conditions, wet, dry, half - they are always fast.

“We need to really understand and I think all of the paddock is asking that, why they are able to be so fast in all conditions.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
12m ago
“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
F1
News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris claims he “won” Max Verstappen battle in Austria despite DNF
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer
F1
News
6h ago
Kamala Harris reveals she “loves” F1 and supports Lewis Hamilton
Kamala Harris is a big Lewis Hamilton fan
Kamala Harris is a big Lewis Hamilton fan