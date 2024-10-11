What Ducati thinks Marc Marquez will bring to the factory MotoGP team in 2025

What does Ducati expect from Marquez next year?

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi believes Marc Marquez will “bring the level of the team really high” when he joins the factory MotoGP squad in 2025.

Marquez’s promotion to the works Ducati outfit next year was the biggest bombshell of the 2025 rider market, after the eight-time world champion shunned a factory bike at Pramac.

Facing the threat of losing Marquez to a rival manufacturer - with the Spaniard fielding an offer from KTM - Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote Jorge Martin.

This forced the 2023 championship runner-up and current points leader to sign for Aprilia, while Pramac will join forces with Yamaha for 2025.

Having now won three times on the Gresini-run GP23 this season, there is little doubt that Marquez will be competitive in 2025 as a factory rider.

Tardozzi believes Marquez will raise the level of Ducati’s factory team and also bring out a higher competitiveness from reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

“I think that Marc will bring the level of the team really high,” Tardozzi told the MotoGP world feed last month.

“Because having competition inside the team - nice competition - that mean the riders must collaborate inside the team during the practice, while we know that when they are on the tarmac it’s up to them to show who is the best one or who can win.

“We will not stop anybody on their performance, like we are not doing now.

“But anyway, I think Marc will keep the level of the team very high and will help also Pecco to keep his competitiveness very high.”

Ducati is guaranteed to win the riders’ title this year, with four of its runners still in mathematical contention.

However, with Marquez 81 points adrift and Enea Bastianini 79 behind Martin, the title race is now a two-horse battle between Bagnaia and Martin.

Just 10 points splits Bagnaia and Martin heading into next weekend's Australian GP, while it was reported on Thursday that Ducati has now ceased development of its GP24 to ensure a level playing field. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Go Eleven Ducati “really close” to WorldSBK 2025 rider announcement
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Yamaha WorldSBK boss admits Dominique Aegerter shoulder “still not strong enough”
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP will still have calendar clashes with F1 under Liberty ownership
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Toyota rule out F1 power unit supply or full-time return despite Haas deal
Toyota on track in 2009
Toyota on track in 2009
WSBK
Results
3h ago
Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko: Yuki Tsunoda “a candidate” to join Red Bull in F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
4h ago
How do you beat Francesco Bagnaia in a MotoGP race?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Brembo enters agreement to buy Ohlins Racing
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell expects Kimi Antonelli to ‘keep him on his toes’ in F1 2025
George Russell
George Russell
WSS
News
5h ago
Jeremy Alcoba swaps Moto2 for Supersport with Puccetti Kawasaki
Jeremy Alcoba sits alongside Manuel Puccetti. Credit: Kawasaki.
Jeremy Alcoba sits alongside Manuel Puccetti. Credit: Kawasaki.