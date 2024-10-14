Sylvain Guintoli offers update after heartbreaking announcement

TNT MotoGP pundit Sylvain Guintoli has provided an update about his son, following his cancer diagnosis in August.

On 30 August, Guintoli announced that his son Luca had been diagnosed with cancer, with the Frenchman taking time away from the MotoGP paddock.

The announcement led to an outpouring of support for the Frenchman and his family from the motorcycle racing community.

Guintoli has now taken to his social media platform to share an update on his son.

“Our Luca had his best day since falling ill in July,” the 2014 World Superbike champion wrote.

“After fighting for his life in ICU, multiple rounds of chemo and a first surgery two weeks ago, he was finally feeling a bit better.

“For the first time he was able to go and play outside, drive his buggy and rev’ up the new car with a big smile.

“Luca calls it the “Sonic Mobile”, he’s a big fan of Sonic so I’m sure that will help getting him motivated for the frequent hospital trips to continue his treatment.

“Many thanks to BMW UK for this great idea. Love you to the moon and back little man.”

Guintoli works as a test rider for BMW around his television duties, and also helped the German marque to its best finish at the Suzuka 8 Hours this year.

Everybody at Crash.net sends their thoughts to Guintoli and his family.