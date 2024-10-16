Jack Miller: “I was crying” when told MotoGP career looked over

Jack Miller has admitted he “was crying” earlier this year when told his MotoGP career looked like it was over, as “the options had all gone”.

The Australian has become one of the paddock’s most popular figures since making his debut in the premier class in 2015, and will continue on for an 11th season in 2025 when he joins Pramac Yamaha.

However, going into the summer break this year his options looked all but gone to remain on the grid after KTM elected to drop him from its structure.

He said at the British GP that he had initially been told to turn away rival offers as KTM wanted to retain him at Tech3, before the Austrian marque ultimately signed Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini.

In an interview with motogp.com, Miller opens up on his emotions during this period and confirms he was looking “to make moves in another direction”.

“To be honest, I was done with the fact that everything was closed for next year,” he said when asked if he thought he wouldn’t be on the grid next season.

“I basically got told the options had all gone. And to be honest I had started to make moves in another direction.

“I’m not lying when I say that I was crying. I wouldn’t say crying like ‘boo hoo’, but crying because this was something that I worked for my whole life essentially and we’re extremely lucky to have another go at it.

“And I think it made me even more hungry.”

Over the summer it was reported that Miller had received an offer to return his former paymasters Ducati in World Superbikes in 2025.

During the British GP weekend, he admitted to the media that he had no MotoGP options on the table. However, it is thought that the Pramac lifeline opened up during that Silverstone round.

Miller previously raced with Pramac on a Ducati between 2018 and 2020 before stepping up to the Italian marque’s factory structure in 2021.

During most of his stint with Ducati, Miller was team-mates with current reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

When asked who his toughest rival through his career has been, Miller said: “Pecco I think has been the most difficult because he’s the guy who’s stepped up to the challenge.

“I take my hat off to him because to see what he has done is amazing.”