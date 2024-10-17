Uncertain Australia MotoGP forecast no issue for Miller: ‘The less dry track time the better’

“Our speed is generally there from the get go”

Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australia MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Jack Miller is not fazed by the uncertain weather forecast for this weekend’s MotoGP Australian Grand Prix as “the least amount of dry track time, the better for me”.

The four-time grand prix winner returns to his home Phillip Island circuit seeking a strong end to his time with KTM ahead of his Yamaha switch with Pramac in 2025.

A podium finisher at Phillip Island in 2019 in the MotoGP class, Miller’s homecoming in 2024 has been preceded by a tough run of results on the RC16 as he battles a continual chatter problem.

With uncertain weather forecasts set to affect Friday and Saturday’s running at Phillip Island, Miller sees this as only a positive for him as he has typically struggled this year to advance on a good start to race weekends.

“As we’ve seen many a years here at the island, it’s one of those tracks where even if you are having some slight issues you can mask it a little bit around here,” he said.

“So, fingers crossed we can get away to a solid weekend.

“Looks like the weather conditions are going to be iffy throughout at least Friday and Saturday.

“So, the least amount of dry track time the better for me. I feel like we sort of hit the ground running and then we’ve been struggling throughout the season to make progress from basically FP1.

“So, I feel like the least amount of dry track time will help because our speed is generally there from the get go.

“It’s just how to make those micro improvements over the weekend.”

KTM hopes for a top result in Australia will rest on Pedro Acosta’s shoulders, after he claimed a maiden MotoGP pole last time out in Japan and was in victory contention in both races before crashing.

But Miller also praised the job his team-mate Brad Binder has been doing of late in riding around the RC16’s limitations.

“He’s done a fantastic job,” Miller said of Acosta.

“It’s easy to forget that he’s a rookie because he’s riding like a seasoned veteran.

“Obviously leading the charge for us and Brad is doing a fantastic job as well bringing home the results.

“So, I mean the whole package, there’s no hiding the fact I’ve had my issues.

“But I think the boys are doing a fantastic job being able to ride around it and still put it where it needs to be on a Saturday afternoon and on Sunday.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
25m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “When I signed for BMW, everyone said I’m crazy”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Feature
37m ago
30 years on: An Australian MotoGP legend begins
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can become 2024 World Superbike Champion this weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Luca Marini: Honda MotoGP team "doing great things, direction is very good"
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
4h ago
Honda planning British Supersport expansion in 2025 after Jack Kennedy title success
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda…

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Is Ducati “untouchable” now in MotoGP? One rider doesn’t think so
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia outlines “huge" 2024 change for Martin, warns “you still feel the pressure”
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
BSB
News
4h ago
Rory Skinner reflects on “challenging” 2024 BSB season
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: Pedro Acosta wants first MotoGP win “so bad”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
News
5h ago
GRT Yamaha retains Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter for WorldSBK 2025
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose