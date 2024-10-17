Francesco Bagnaia outlines “huge" 2024 change for Martin, warns “you still feel the pressure”

“I thought I was controlling [the pressure] well last year, but when I arrived in Valencia...”

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP

2024 is the second consecutive season that Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin have battled each other for MotoGP World Championship glory.

But in a reversal of last year, Pramac runner-up Martin has led the points standings for most of the season.

The Spaniard is 10 points ahead of Bagnaia heading into this weekend’s Australian MotoGP, the first of four remaining rounds.

Asked how he feels Martin has changed as a rider compared to last season, reigning double champion Bagnaia replied:

“I think the biggest difference compared to last season is that he started this season much better.

“In terms of the points, he was [nearly] always at the top. He led more or less all the championship apart from Qatar, because I won [round one], then Sachsenring and [Austria] where I was in front by a few points.

“He was quite constant, more than me, we had some unlucky situations for contacts or issues with the bike.

“But what I think he has improved is that he knows he can win, he knows he can be competitive. So this makes a huge difference.

“It’s the biggest difference I felt when I won my first race in MotoGP and the first time I fought for the championship in 2021. This makes a huge change.

“But in terms of the mental side, I think you will not understand it until you arrive at the very last part of the championship.”

Indeed, Bagnaia, who won both his MotoGP titles at the final round, against Fabio Quartararo (2022) and Martin (2023), revealed that the pressure of fighting for the world championship doesn’t get any easier.

“I thought that I was more prepared last year, compared to the year before when I didn’t sleep and I was nervous,” Bagnaia explained.

“I thought I was controlling well last year but then when I arrived in Valencia - I was feeling a bit better because I had a 21-point lead - but the mental side was more or less the same.

“Because you feel the pressure, it’s normal. And you have to fight also against the pressure.”

2024 is the last time Martin and Bagnaia will fight for a MotoGP title on the same machinery for the foreseeable future with Martin switching to Aprilia after Marc Marquez was chosen as Bagnaia's 2025 factory Ducati team-mate.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4m ago
30 years on: An Australian MotoGP legend begins
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
37m ago
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can become 2024 World Superbike Champion this weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini: Honda MotoGP team "doing great things, direction is very good"
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
Honda planning British Supersport expansion in 2025 after Jack Kennedy title success
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Is Ducati “untouchable” now in MotoGP? One rider doesn’t think so
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia outlines “huge" 2024 change for Martin, warns “you still feel the pressure”
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
BSB
News
3h ago
Rory Skinner reflects on “challenging” 2024 BSB season
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: Pedro Acosta wants first MotoGP win “so bad”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
News
4h ago
GRT Yamaha retains Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter for WorldSBK 2025
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini vs Marc Marquez battles ‘always quite spicy’
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP