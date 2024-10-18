Shock claim that Andrea Iannone could race in MotoGP this season

Andrea Iannone is reportedly being seriously considered to race as a replacement for VR46 in MotoGP.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio will undergo shoulder surgery which will end his year early, after the Thailand MotoGP.

A replacement for the last two rounds of the campaign has not been decided, while VR46 told Crash.net: "To be confirmed. Not decided yet."

But reports in Italy suggest Iannone is the surprise frontrunner.

Motosprint and GPOne insist the former MotoGP rider could be in line for a temporary comeback.

Iannone has not raced in MotoGP since the final round of 2019 - he then served a four-year doping ban.

But he has returned successfully in the World Superbike Championship this season and delivered reminders of his talent.

This week, Iannone finally penned a new contract to remain with Go Eleven Ducati in WSBK next year.

The WSBK season ends this weekend in Jerez.

And his Ducati contacts could now see him cross over back into MotoGP for two rounds as Di Giannantonio’s replacement.

Valentino Rossi and Gigi Dall’Igna are in agreement that Iannone should replace Di Giannantonio, GPOne report.

VR46 have confirmed Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli as their 2025 riders.