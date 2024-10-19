Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint: Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta accident updates

Aprilia, VR46 and Tech3 issue updates on Bezzecchi, Vinales and Acosta.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Australian MotoGP

Saturday’s Australian MotoGP Sprint saw Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales and Pedro Acosta all sent for medical checks after accidents in the race.

The scariest incident was the Turn 1 collision between Bezzecchi and Vinales, which saw the VR46 rider ram into the back of the Aprilia at the start of the penultimate lap.

Vinales, who had slipstreamed past Bezzecchi for fifth place just moments before, walked away from the scene of the 140mph accident while the Italian was carried out of the gravel trap on a stretcher.

Aprilia report: “Maverick Viñales after the crash has been immediately visited by the medical centre staff. The report of the medical staff and the Aprilia racing Lifenet Healthcare doctor is related to multiple contusions without fractures.

“The driver is conscious without any neurological sign; a sonography of the upper arm has to be decided, according to the conditions.”

VR46 state that Bezzecchi also looks to have escaped any fractures but is heading to a hospital for more scans: “After a medical check up at the Circuit Medical Centre, Marco Bezzecchi is going to Melbourne for further examination. No fractures diagnosed.”

Bezzecchi's absence might delay a verdict by the FIM Stewards on whether to issue any penalties for the collision, which was immediately put under official investigation.

UPDATE: The FIM Stewards have postponed a decision on the Bezzecchi/Vinales collision until Sunday, due to Bezzecchi's "current medical condition."

Just before that incident, rookie Acosta suffered a big highside at Turn 6, while in 11th place.

Tech3 report: “A bit of a nasty high-side for the Spaniard, but nothing broken according to the medical check, despite some pain in the shoulder. He will have to do another check tomorrow morning before the race.”

