Casey Stoner comparisons made as Marc Marquez masters Phillip Island

Marc Marquez matched the brilliance of Casey Stoner around Phillip Island, it has been claimed.

Marquez brilliantly won the Australian MotoGP, the home race of a former rival and legend Stoner.

Key to Marquez’s victory was his excellence around the Turn 3 left-hander which is now renamed Stoner Corner in honour of the two-time MotoGP champion from Australia.

“Quite possibly,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty analysed. “We heard from Frankie Carchedi who alluded to something - when they saw how Marc was taking Turn 3 in the early laps, they knew he was holding something back for the latter laps.

“To take it like Casey? He’s got the talent, not many can.

“He was just able to rear wheel steer, make the bike turn through the middle, and set up the braking zone.

“It allowed him the opportunity to dive at the apex at Turn 4, and make the race-winning overtake on Martin.

“Turn 3 is fifth gear, full commitment.”

Neil Hodgson added: “It was confusing for us because you could see Marc was at a disadvantage on acceleration.

“He came out the corner better, leading me to believe he using more tyre, but wasn’t able to get into a position to pass on any of the acceleration areas.

“What’s so interesting is that he was saving the tyre.

“At the end, bang, bang, bang - Martin didn’t stand a chance.”

Marquez battled from 13th, after a terrible start, to overtake Martin for his most impressive win on a Ducati.

He is 79 points behind championship leader Martin with three rounds to go, but has been tipped to be crucial in the title fight that also involves champion Pecco Bagnaia.

“Marc will be a spoiler until the end,” Laverty said.

“We’re going to tracks where he has a good record.

“I think it could go down to Valencia between, most likely, the two GP24 riders.

“Marc still has the old fight, the instinct and race craft.

“They are the best three riders which sets up a great championship in 2025, as well.”

