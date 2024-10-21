Pedro Acosta update: Stretched ligaments, ‘hope to see him in Thailand’

Ruled out of Sunday’s Australian MotoGP by shoulder injuries from a nasty Sprint highside, Pedro Acosta will need to pass a further medical to compete in this weekend’s Buriram round.

Initial checks at the circuit ruled out any fractures, but the GASGAS Tech3 rookie was still in pain on Sunday morning and declared unfit to race.

A futher update from Tech3 said that the 20-year-old Spaniard, on pole for the previous Motegi round, remains in pain due to ‘stretched ligaments’:

“After being declared unfit for the Australian GP this morning, Pedro went to Melbourne’s hospital for further examination on his left shoulder. It was re-confirmed that there is no fracture, which is a positive point.

“The impact of his shoulder on the ground during his sprint crash was very intense, which has caused Pedro pain due to stretched ligaments. He will benefit from the fews days before the Thai GP to rest his body, and will be re-evaluated in Buriram.”

Without points for the past four races, including Sprints, Acosta has slipped 11 points behind future team-mate Brad Binder in the fight for fifth place and top non-Ducati rider in the world championship.

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said: “All we can do is wish a speedy recovery to Pedro, as we hope to see him in Thailand next week.”

Buriram will be the last event of the season for VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, who requires shoulder surgery to fix damage from a shoulder dislocation in Austria.