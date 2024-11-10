Valentino Rossi on Pedro Acosta: “You hurt yourself more in MotoGP”

Valentino Rossi has assessed the highs and lows in the rookie year of Pedro Acosta.

Acosta exploded into MotoGP at the start of the year with two podiums in his first three grands prix.

However, the mid-way part of the season saw Acosta crash more frequently as his KTM lacked performance.

In Australia, a fall in the sprint race resulted in a shoulder injury which ruled Acosta out of the grand prix.

"The KTM seems to me to be in quite a bit of difficulty this year,” Rossi analysed earlier this year for Sky Italia.

“And it's worse than last year compared to the Ducati, even with riders with great experience on that bike like Brad Binder, so it's not easy for a rookie.

“He arrived full, rightly so, but afterwards he started [crashing], various and quite strong.

“The blows with the MotoGP are felt, they are felt, it's something else, you hurt yourself more…

“This made him 'break the gas' a bit. But in my opinion he remains very strong and if KTM manages to be closer to Ducati he will be there in front.”

Acosta’s early-season brilliance saw KTM make the quick decision to promote him into their factory team, in Jack Miller’s place, for 2025.

Although he hasn’t yet vindicated Jorge Lorenzo’s prediction from earlier this season that he would win a grand prix, Acosta has impressed hugely.

He and Binder have consistently been the top non-Ducati riders this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

