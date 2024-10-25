Maverick Vinales highlights “incredible” MotoGP fan reception in Thailand

Maverick Vinales has highlighted the passion for MotoGP in Thailand, saying that “I could go to Madrid and nobody recognise me” while “I go to Bangkok, everybody” does.

MotoGP’s 18th round of the 2024 campaign takes place at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand, with the event running every year bar 2020 and 2021 since it joined the calendar in 2018.

It is one of the most popular events on the entire calendar, with a weekend crowd of 179,811 the second-highest attendance outside of Europe last year.

For the next two seasons, the MotoGP season will begin at Buriram, while the country will have its first premier class rider on the grid in 2025 in Somkiat Chantra.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales believes it is the best way to to grow MotoGP by starting the championship in South East Asia as the passion for the series in the region is unrivalled.

“I think probably during the weekend it will be full,” he said.

“Last year has been very, very full. I think it’s kind of a cool thing to do because it’s not only the track.

“For example, if you go to Bangkok, there are plenty of people know you. I was in Bangkok and, listen, I could go to Madrid and nobody recognise me. I go to Bangkok, everybody [knows you].

Incredible.

“But this is what we are searching for now, to create this community, to make it grow and grow: Thailand, Indonesia, all the Asian [countries] are really passionate about MotoGP.

“In every sense, they know all the riders. They know everything. So, probably it’s the right thing to do to keep the championship growing.”

Growth for MotoGP in the Asian market is particularly important for the manufacturers, with Joan Mir noting on Thursday that 800,000 Honda scooters were sold in Thailand alone last year.

Aleix Espargaro isn’t convinced starting the season in Thailand is good for the European market due to the time difference - but concedes MotoGP cannot think only about this if it wants to grow its global profile.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if it was good for MotoGP to start 2025 at Buriram.

“I don’t know, it depends where you want to target your followers. I’m not sure. I care, I love the sport, but it’s difficult for me to judge because from Europe… I see it from the point of view of Europe, it’s not a good place to start the championship.

“But it’s not fair that I say this because there are more people in the world than European. But traditionally has always been to start in Qatar on a more normal European time.

“But it will be interesting.”

It’s worth noting that the Thai GP is one of the friendliest overseas races for a European audience, with the grand prix this weekend taking place at 9am CET.

From a riding point of view, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini thinks starting the season in Thailand will be physically difficult.

“Probably, yes, it will be good,” Bastianini started.

“It will be difficult because the physical condition in that moment of the championship is quite ready to support a race like this one.

“Starting from that race, with the hot temperature, will be not really good for everybody. But, let’s see. We will arrive prepared at 100%.”