Casey Stoner back on track for a ‘Champions Charity Race’

Casey Stoner will briefly return to racing for a charity event.

The MotoGP legend will take part in an event dubbed the ‘Champions Charity Race’ next month.

EICMA - which describes itself as “the most important trade fair event for the entire 2-wheel sector” - is hosting the event.

Fellow riders in action will reportedly be Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, Stefan Everts, Troy Bayliss, Loris Capirossi, Cristophe Pourcel, Randy Mamola, Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri, according to Corsedimoto.

A statement from the organisers confirmed: “A new challenge not to be missed!

“This year, from November 7th to 10th, the MotoLive track will host an epic race that will put the greatest champions on the track and off-road in spectacular chase duels.

“Every day from 2 pm to 3 pm, the Flat Track will be the battleground between legends of the past and champions of today from World Superbikes and Africa Eco Race.

“As always, specialty off-road bikes will be the star, but this year the main stage will be all about adventure bikes, with over 20 models of all cylinders and all brands!

“And as icing on the cake... The return of the legendary Casey Stoner, who after 12 years comes back to race at EICMA!

“You can't miss it, thanks to 54 iridescent titles on the track it will be a historic event!”