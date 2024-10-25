Casey Stoner back on track for a ‘Champions Charity Race’

Casey Stoner set for a special one-off race

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner will briefly return to racing for a charity event.

The MotoGP legend will take part in an event dubbed the ‘Champions Charity Race’ next month.

EICMA - which describes itself as “the most important trade fair event for the entire 2-wheel sector” - is hosting the event.

Fellow riders in action will reportedly be Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, Stefan Everts, Troy Bayliss, Loris Capirossi, Cristophe Pourcel, Randy Mamola, Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri, according to Corsedimoto.

A statement from the organisers confirmed: “A new challenge not to be missed!

“This year, from November 7th to 10th, the MotoLive track will host an epic race that will put the greatest champions on the track and off-road in spectacular chase duels.

“Every day from 2 pm to 3 pm, the Flat Track will be the battleground between legends of the past and champions of today from World Superbikes and Africa Eco Race.

“As always, specialty off-road bikes will be the star, but this year the main stage will be all about adventure bikes, with over 20 models of all cylinders and all brands!

“And as icing on the cake... The return of the legendary Casey Stoner, who after 12 years comes back to race at EICMA!

“You can't miss it, thanks to 54 iridescent titles on the track it will be a historic event!”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
54m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
2h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins: ‘I will push to go back to the chassis that Fabio has’
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
How to watch Thailand MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

More News

F1
News
4h ago
McLaren’s bid to overturn Lando Norris penalty dismissed by FIA
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli “didn’t want to take any risks” on “much calmer” second Mercedes outing
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell explains latest Mercedes crash in Mexico: “The car started bouncing…”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman
Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen’s FP2 in Mexico cut short after “weird noise” from engine
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen