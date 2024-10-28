Future MotoGP starlet suffers injury to threaten postseason test debut

Fermin Aldeguer confirms surgery

Fermin Aldeguer
Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer has suffered an injury which threatens his participation in the postseason MotoGP test.

Moto2 rider Aldeguer has already signed a contract with Ducati and will step into the premier class in 2025 with Gresini.

His debut on a MotoGP bike - next year, he will ride a year-old spec Ducati - was due to be at the Valencia test, in the days after the final round of the season.

But Aldeguer crashed on the first lap of the Moto2 race in Thailand.

He requires surgery on his left hand, and a return date can't yet be confirmed.

"I'm disappointed with how my race ended," he posted to social media. 

"I had good expectations and instead it went the way it went. 

"The impact with Tony Arbolino was hard and I regret how things went. 

"Now I have to focus on my recovery and I hope to get back on track as soon as possible.

"I'm coming home earlier than expected, but I'll try to get back on track in Valencia. I'll keep you informed!"

Missing the Valencia test - or riding compromised - would be a less than ideal start to his MotoGP career for Aldeguer.

