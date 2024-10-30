MotoGP icon assesses mental battle in MotoGP championship fight

Mick Doohan insists both Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are “desperate” for the MotoGP title - but has assessed their different perspectives.

Heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of the season in Malaysia, Martin has a 17-point lead ahead of Bagnaia at the top of the championship.

But the entire season has been laden with errors from both riders meaning the final two rounds will be on a knife-edge.

“It’s close between Bagnaia and Martin,” motorcycle racing legend Doohan said.

“They are on the same bike in different colours.

“Both are desperate to continue on.

“Bagnaia is experienced now, going for his third championship.

“It’s really difficult to choose who’s going to do what. I don’t know whether it’s the tyres or the character of the bike, but it seems easy to lose the front tyre grip now. Even if you’re not doing too much wrong, it’ll fall.

“I’ve never been a gambling man so I can’t choose who will come out on top, they are both very strong.

“It’s exciting for the championship and I think it’ll go to Valencia.”

Bagnaia brings experience into the final two rounds, having won the championship twice already. On both occasions, he needed to do the business at the final round in Valencia to secure the prize.

Martin, however, was denied harshly last year and knows that next year he will leave behind the best bike on the grid.

Is experience or desperation more important?

“It’s a difficult question to answer because Bagnaia knows what he’s got, doesn’t want to lose it. He wants to hang onto it,” Doohan said.

“Martin, last year, was close. He wants to achieve his goal. I was similar to that a few times, as well.

“Who’s pushing the hardest? I’m not sure…

“Bagnaia knows what he’s got to lose so that will keep his motivated, and Martin knows he can’t make a mistake.”

The other factor, of course, is the intervention of other rivals.

Marc Marquez has been questioned repeatedly about what role he will play in the final two rounds, now that his own title dream has finished for the year.