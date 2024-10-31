Augusto Fernandez on 2025 MotoGP plans: “Missing the confirmation, but…”

“We are very, very close… I'm gonna be there”

Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez

Augusto Fernandez starts the first of what should be - depending on the status of Valencia - his final two MotoGPs as a GASGAS Tech3 rider at Sepang this weekend.

Then, the former Moto2 champion is set to start a new chapter as a factory Yamaha MotoGP test and wild-card rider.

Fernandez’s name has been linked to the role for months. However, Andrea Dovizioso emerged as a potential rival after stepping in for a recent private test.

“I don't know if I can confirm it. We are missing the last piece, but it looks like I'm going to be riding the Yamaha as a test rider,” Fernandez said when asked for an update on his 2025 plans at Sepang on Thursday.

“As I said, [still] missing the confirmation, but we are very, very, very close to it… I'm gonna be there.”

The Spaniard, 27, added that he was pushing to make his M1 debut at the Valencia test but, even without this week’s shock flooding, it was looking difficult.

“We don't know if we are going to race [at Valencia] even, but the Valencia test will be hard,” he said.

“It's something that I've been asking [for] because it's important to jump straight away from the KTM to Yamaha to see the difference.

“But they [Yamaha] have a lot of work also with the Pramac team, so it will be difficult.

“But before the year ends, I will have a test. Maybe not in Valencia, but another track.

“And then I’ll be back here very soon,” he added, referring to 2025 pre-season testing, which begins with the Sepang shakedown on January 31st.

Yamaha's current factory test rider, Cal Crutchlow, has been out of action for much of this year due to complications following hand surgery.
 

