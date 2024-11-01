Marc Marquez hits back at FIM president’s economy comments over Valencia GP

Marc Marquez has hit back at FIM president Jorge Viegas’ comments that cancelling the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix would be bad for the local economy.

The season-finale Valencia MotoGP has been cancelled due to deadly flooding in the region this week that has so far claimed the lives of more than 150 people.

Before its cancellation, Viegas told Sky Italy that “if we don’t race in Valencia, that will be worse for the Valencian Community and for its economy”.

This was followed on Friday after Malaysian GP practice by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia saying that he will not race in Valencia even if it costs him the title.

Before MotoGP cancelled the race, Marquez said: “Of course, before taking a decision you need to evaluate all of the things - talking about Pecco’s decision.

“But this is one thing. But then in the other hand, I keep saying: thinking about a GP in two weeks, is no sense.

“No sense because it’s not only ‘no, we will help the economy’. It’s not about money.

“It’s about hands, it’s about time, it’s about people losing everything and you see the streets.

“Everything in Valencia is a disaster, it’s like a film. And people are living in the [circuit] facilities.

“So, it’s not a matter of money. Of course the money can help to bring back a normal life as soon as possible, everyone wants that.

“But the championship needs to understand many things. But as a human, as a Spanish person, I cannot think about realising a GP in two weeks there.”

Espargaro warns of 'tricky decision'

Most riders were in agreement that racing in Valencia would not be correct given the situation.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro hopes that a solution can help the flood relief effort.

“Once again, it’s very difficult to judge,” he said.

“The situation is extremely complicated. I think that we don’t realise still how complicated the situation is in terms of number of people who lost their lives. It’s still super early.

“Hopefully I’m wrong but it looks like we’re going to double this number.

“So, to take the decision right now it seems very, very complicated.

“Once again, for Dorna it will be difficult to take the right decision. Hopefully the decision we take, we can somehow help Valencia.

“I’m not sure, but if we got to Barcelona somehow we have to help Valencia.

“Because if you go to Valencia, if you postpone the race, but if you go there you can give some money to the people there, to the hotels.

“To say you are not going there right now… I understand, I don’t want to go with this situation. But to say that you are not going there, also I don’t think you are helping them. So, very tricky decision.”