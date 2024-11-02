Setup gamble pays off for Marc Marquez with “unexpected” Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium

“Finishing on the podium was unexpected but also super-good.”

Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez took a Sprint podium at the Malaysian MotoGP with a second place that looked unlikely after Friday.

Marquez was down in 10th place after Practice on Friday afternoon, and was struggling to find speed over one lap.

He was able to qualify fifth, though, and a strong start put him immediately in the podium battle.

“It was a super-good start, and this helps a lot my race,” Marquez said of his Sprint.

“The Sprint was something unexpected, because in practice the GP24s — not only the GP24s, also Pecco [Bagnaia] and [Jorge] Martin — I was very far from their level.

“But when I saw that the lap time was there, when I saw that 1:57, I said ‘Okay, let’s see what we can do’.

“Finishing on the podium was unexpected but also super-good.

“I finished on the podium so I want to take this moment to give this podium, to give all my condolences to Valencia, and in the end it’s nothing to them, but just I want that they feel the support from here.”

Marquez explained that his ability to stand on the podium in the Sprint, aside from his strong start, was down to the growing relationship he has with the Gresini team he joined for this season, allowing him the confidence to try a new setup in qualifying without having tried it in practice.

“The team did a very good job, we changed the setup — in the first part of the season, for example, we were not able to do it,” Marquez said.

“Why? Because now we have the experience of one year with the bike and with the technicians, and immediately when I have problems I know what I need from the bike and they know what I need for my riding style.

“This helps a lot to fix the problems, and to take the risk because for example in qualifying we go out with a setup that was the first time on the track.”

Having built the relationship with Gresini, and particularly with his crew chief Frankie Carchedi throughout 2024, Marquez will have to start again in 2025 as he enters the Ducati Lenovo Team with Marco Rigamonti as his crew chief.

“In my career always I try to keep the same people, because you can have a very good rider or a very good technician,” Marquez said.

“But if you don’t have the human connection it’s impossible, it’s impossible to have a good group and [do] good work.

“But having the experience of one year with this bike it will be easier that transition, I believe, and on the other hand I am arriving on a factory bike in a factory team that they have all the information from this year and there are very good possibilities to help me.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Results
33m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Results
Lap 1 in São Paulo
Lap 1 in São Paulo
F1
News
34m ago
Oscar Piastri gives up Brazil sprint win to Lando Norris, Max Verstappen faces investigation
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
VR46 offers update on Fabio Di Giannantonio after season-ending surgery
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Recurring vibration issue strikes Jack Miller in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta “was close to hitting” Jack Miller “20 times” in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
1h ago
2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc fined €10,000 for swearing in Mexico F1 press conference
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren would release Gabriel Bortoleto as ‘done deal’ Sauber claim emerges
Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race after penalties
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yamaha MotoGP electronics update beings “more performance” - Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose