Andrea Iannone on first MotoGP race since 2019: ‘I’m not ready for this bike’

‘The limit is me, my physical condition’

Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Andrea Iannone says the only limit he has on the Ducati GP23 “is me” following his first MotoGP race in five years and admits “I’m not ready for this bike”.

The one-time grand prix winner put in a solid performance on Saturday morning in Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying to put his VR46-run Ducati 17th on the grid, just 0.548s off top spot in Q1.

In his first MotoGP contest of any kind since serving his four-year doping ban, Iannone was second-to-last in the sprint and 13 seconds from the next-best Ducati, which was team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Asked by Crash.net how he found his first race since Valencia 2019, Iannone replied: “Difficult. But MotoGP is like this and you need to understand this situation.

“So, it’s after a long, long time. Five years, it’s completely changed. It’s another story.”

Iannone added that he was able to understand better how to extract speed from a modern MotoGP bike, but says the biggest limit remains his physical condition.

“Today I understood the limit,” he said.

“The more you push, the more the bike is better. It’s like this, impressive. The more charge you put on the bike, the more speed you have and the more grip the bike has.

“But the limit, for me, at the moment the package is really good, the garage work really well.

“The guys, the team is amazing. It’s like a factory team. The limit is me, my physical condition. I’m not ready for this bike.”

When comparing MotoGP and World Superbikes, Iannone likened the latter to “a bicycle” in terms of the physical requirements.

Looking ahead to the 20-lap grand prix on Sunday, Iannone says managing his strength will be more critical than tyre conservation.

“I need to manage my drop - not the tyres,” he joked.

“The drop of the tyres, the garage manages. But I need to manage Andrea. I need to decide: to make five laps like a king, or to do 20 laps like a nobody.

“This is the question. I possibly start like qualifying, I make five laps unbelievable. In the end, I go in the garage, [say] ‘guys, the best five laps of my life’. But the race finish. Sprint of sprint.”

Bezzecchi offers helping hand in qualifying

Iannone followed his VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the Q1 session and believes without a mistake on his best lap that he could have gone “two tenths, two tenths and a half” quicker.

Asked if he learned anything following Bezzecchi, Iannone said: “Yes, I think I also have the speed. After a long time, my speed is intact, more or less. It’s quite good.”

Bezzecchi revealed Iannone asked him ahead of qualifying if he could use the three-time grand prix winner as a reference, which the former obliged.

“He yesterday he asked me if he could start behind me, and I said ‘yes, for sure’,” Bezzecchi, who was 10th in the sprint, said. 
“I knew he could go very fast in one lap. He made an amazing lap time considering he wasn’t riding MotoGP for almost five years.

“So, I was quite surprised by the lap time. Fortunately he didn’t beat me. We spoke a bit and he’s a fucking good guy, so I like.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
McLaren would release Gabriel Bortoleto as ‘done deal’ Sauber claim emerges
Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1
News
28m ago
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race after penalties
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha MotoGP electronics update beings “more performance” - Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Where does MotoGP go now Valencia has been cancelled?
2024 Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Andrea Iannone on first MotoGP race since 2019: ‘I’m not ready for this bike’
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Axed Kevin Magnussen retains shock hope of claiming new F1 seat
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri quizzed about increased dive-bombs after F1 drivers’ briefing
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini “not happy” with Malaysia MotoGP Sprint podium as setup issues persist
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton calls for change as he returns to scene of Max Verstappen scrap
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Setup gamble pays off for Marc Marquez with “unexpected” Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose