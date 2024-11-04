Maverick Vinales achieves “more than we expected” in Malaysian MotoGP

“I think that was the maximum from what we have…”

Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

Seventh place for Maverick Vinales in the Malaysian MotoGP was better than he had expected before the race.

Vinales perhaps benefitted from the non-starting factory KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller after their involvement in the crash that brought out the red flag on lap one of the first start in Sepang.

But the Spanish rider was in any case happy with his race, and didn’t seem to suffer as much with the heat generated by the RS-GP as some of his fellow Aprilia riders, notably Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez who finished 13th and 16th, respectively.

“It was hot, a good race,” Vinales said. “Far from the top, but consistent, a consistent race.

“To be honest, P7 was more than what we expected, so this is really good; I could ride quite good through all the race, try to do the rhythm, try to don’t f*ck the tyres.

“So, I was controlling a lot, and nothing else. I think that was the maximum from what we have, and we need to continue.

“But the consistency is good: we are doing sixth, seventh, eighth consistently on the races so we need to keep going.”

Braking has often been an issue for Aprilia in MotoGP recently, but choosing the largest front brake disc available on Sunday helped Vinales, as well as an update from Aprilia.

“We used the 355mm [front] brake,” he said, “and also one specific thing that we couldn’t bring that maintains the tyre a little bit cooler, so was more grippy.

“[I made] less mistakes, so I could be more precise, so it was better.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
The ‘what if’ from Andrea Iannone’s Sepang MotoGP return
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo GP driver ratings: Two drivers receive perfect 10 score
Esteban Ocon, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly
Esteban Ocon, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales achieves “more than we expected” in Malaysian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
McLaren have “no regrets” over pitting Lando Norris just before red flag
Lando Norris in the pit lane
Lando Norris in the pit lane
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo expecting “busy” winter for Yamaha MotoGP engineers
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
4h ago
George Russell was overruled by Mercedes for decisive pit call before red flag
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Feature
4h ago
F1 drivers get-together as Ayrton Senna tributes are made in Brazil
Ayrton Senna
Ayrton Senna
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini at a loss over Malaysian GP pace: “I am angry”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Malaysian MotoGP showed the best and worst of Pecco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
4h ago
Glum Lewis Hamilton concedes final Mercedes F1 season “can’t come soon enough”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton