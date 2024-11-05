Alex Marquez needs to “take profit” from 2025 MotoGP upgrade

“There will be two Ducatis less on the grid, [...] it’s good for us…”

Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

The 2025 MotoGP World Championship will present an opportunity to Alex Marquez that the Gresini Ducati rider says he needs “to take profit from”.

Marquez will stick with the Gresini team he joined in 2023 next year for a third team with the Italian outfit, but will also get an upgrade in machinery as he switches from the Desmosedici GP23 to the GP24, which has won 15 of 19 Grands Prix so far in 2024.

In reality, though, Marquez will still be a year behind compared to the Ducati riders on factory contracts which guarantee them up-to-date motorcycles in 2025: Fabio Di Giannantonio of the VR46 team, and both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia of the factory Ducati team.

The new specification rear tyre that Michelin introduced for 2024 meant that it was less the case this season, but historically speaking the trend has been that the first part of a season is the chance for the satellite teams to take advantage of their updated, but still year-old, machinery and the data that was collected for it in the previous season, before the factory teams begin finding more gains with their all-new bikes.

“We need to take profit from that,” Marquez said on the Thursday before the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram on the prospect of stepping from the GP23 to the GP24.

Marquez was cautious, though, noting that, while GP24 is dominant at the moment, it’s impossible to know now how the other manufacturers will develop over the winter and into the beginning of next season.

“There will be two Ducatis less on the grid, but also it’s good for us.

“But also when you are a satellite team and you know that you will have a proper bike, in the first three or four races you don’t have a real target because you don’t know how much the other manufacturers will improve.

“So, it will depend on that.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
4h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers