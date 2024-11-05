Official: Date and location confirmed for new MotoGP season-finale

Valencia replacement and date confirmed for final round

Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin

The final round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the series has confirmed.

A post from the official MotoGP social media account confirms the race will take place at the Catalan venue, as had been expected since last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Additionally, the Barcelona race will take place on 15-17 November, the same weekend as the Valencian Grand Prix was due to take place.

The Valencia race was cancelled last week due to the heavy flooding in the region that began last Tuesday.

Further bad weather has hit Spain’s east coast this week, with Barcelona itself having been flooded on 4 November.

The race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya — which hosted the Catalan Grand Prix earlier this year — does not yet have a name, but MotoGP says the race “will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia.”

The confirmation of the final round in Barcelona means that there will be a 20th round in which the MotoGP title will be decided.

Both the Moto2 and Moto3 titles were wrapped up before last weekend’s race in Sepang, with Ai Ogura taking the Moto2 World Championship in Thailand, and David Alonso securing the Moto3 crown in Japan.

The MotoGP World Championship, however, is yet to be decided, with Jorge Martin currently leading Francesco Bagnaia by 24 points ahead of the Barcelona finale.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
13m ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers