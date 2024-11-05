Official: Date and location confirmed for new MotoGP season-finale

The final round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the series has confirmed.

A post from the official MotoGP social media account confirms the race will take place at the Catalan venue, as had been expected since last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Additionally, the Barcelona race will take place on 15-17 November, the same weekend as the Valencian Grand Prix was due to take place.

The Valencia race was cancelled last week due to the heavy flooding in the region that began last Tuesday.

Further bad weather has hit Spain’s east coast this week, with Barcelona itself having been flooded on 4 November.

The race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya — which hosted the Catalan Grand Prix earlier this year — does not yet have a name, but MotoGP says the race “will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia.”

The confirmation of the final round in Barcelona means that there will be a 20th round in which the MotoGP title will be decided.

Both the Moto2 and Moto3 titles were wrapped up before last weekend’s race in Sepang, with Ai Ogura taking the Moto2 World Championship in Thailand, and David Alonso securing the Moto3 crown in Japan.

The MotoGP World Championship, however, is yet to be decided, with Jorge Martin currently leading Francesco Bagnaia by 24 points ahead of the Barcelona finale.