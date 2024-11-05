Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap

Ducati boss recaps Malaysian MotoGP

Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall’Igna has had his say on the brilliant Malaysian MotoGP which took the title fight to the final weekend.

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won in Sepang ahead of Pramac rival Jorge Martin.

But Martin has a 24-point lead in the championship ahead of the final round in Barcelona, where he will win the title if he wins the sprint race.

Ducati boss Dall’Igna was left praising the Ducati duo after a brilliant grand prix in Malaysia.

He said: “With what we’ve seen, what is there to add? We witnessed one of the most gripping duels in the history of MotoGP on a physically demanding track with its bends and braking taken to extreme limits. 

“The first few laps were absolutely sensational: a show of braking, overtaking, crossing of trajectories and counter-overtaking; where the most minute gap was good for slotting in and regaining the lead.

“Pecco and Jorge today honoured the World Championship as only true champions can do, but not only that, with the loyalty shown to each other they exalted our sport as well as the work of all those that fully live this sport every day.

“We are really proud of our boys: riders who esteem and respect each other, with nothing better to be seen under the sun as when they gave each other high fives and hugged in the parc fermé; just as striking were the amusing comments they exchanged and the statements made to successfully conclude a wonderful day of sport.

“At the beginning of the race they faced each other without hesitation, without any thought of giving up, since they both wanted to prevail and stay in front because of the high temperatures the chasing bike had to endure.

“The pressure was on Pecco’s winning, to keep the championship open, while Jorge fought without sparing himself, even taking unnecessary risks to stay in front.

“An absolutely nail biting duel that eventually saw Bagnaia extending his lead with a peremptory pace, overwhelming the resistance put up by Martin who however eventually desisted, given the determination of his opponent to give his all at any cost, and especially considering the very important points guaranteed by a second place after Marc Marquez's exit.

“Bagnaia thus notches his tenth GP win of the season! Matching all the greatest of the past.

“It will be a great Ducati party at the last race, just as this Championship and all the supporters deserve, and especially as our two champions deserve, who with their respective teams and under the banner of Ducati Corse, share not only a splendid bike but also that trait which is style, philosophy, work approach, team spirit and that certain ‘winning way’...”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
6h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
7h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
8h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
8h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers