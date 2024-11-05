Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap

Gigi Dall’Igna has had his say on the brilliant Malaysian MotoGP which took the title fight to the final weekend.

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won in Sepang ahead of Pramac rival Jorge Martin.

But Martin has a 24-point lead in the championship ahead of the final round in Barcelona, where he will win the title if he wins the sprint race.

Ducati boss Dall’Igna was left praising the Ducati duo after a brilliant grand prix in Malaysia.

He said: “With what we’ve seen, what is there to add? We witnessed one of the most gripping duels in the history of MotoGP on a physically demanding track with its bends and braking taken to extreme limits.

“The first few laps were absolutely sensational: a show of braking, overtaking, crossing of trajectories and counter-overtaking; where the most minute gap was good for slotting in and regaining the lead.

“Pecco and Jorge today honoured the World Championship as only true champions can do, but not only that, with the loyalty shown to each other they exalted our sport as well as the work of all those that fully live this sport every day.

“We are really proud of our boys: riders who esteem and respect each other, with nothing better to be seen under the sun as when they gave each other high fives and hugged in the parc fermé; just as striking were the amusing comments they exchanged and the statements made to successfully conclude a wonderful day of sport.

“At the beginning of the race they faced each other without hesitation, without any thought of giving up, since they both wanted to prevail and stay in front because of the high temperatures the chasing bike had to endure.

“The pressure was on Pecco’s winning, to keep the championship open, while Jorge fought without sparing himself, even taking unnecessary risks to stay in front.

“An absolutely nail biting duel that eventually saw Bagnaia extending his lead with a peremptory pace, overwhelming the resistance put up by Martin who however eventually desisted, given the determination of his opponent to give his all at any cost, and especially considering the very important points guaranteed by a second place after Marc Marquez's exit.

“Bagnaia thus notches his tenth GP win of the season! Matching all the greatest of the past.

“It will be a great Ducati party at the last race, just as this Championship and all the supporters deserve, and especially as our two champions deserve, who with their respective teams and under the banner of Ducati Corse, share not only a splendid bike but also that trait which is style, philosophy, work approach, team spirit and that certain ‘winning way’...”